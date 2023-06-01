‘This is going in the training videos’: Dairy Queen worker’s hair gets caught in machine

There are a million work hazards to worry about while at work.

And now one Dairy Queen worker is definitely aware of one of them after a strange incident involving her hair and an ice cream machine.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 108,000 likes, user Kayla (@kaylaacarneyy) shared what appears to be CCTV footage of the dangerous incident that occurred at the ice cream shop.

“[I don’t know] how I didn’t get hurt,” the video’s caption read.

In the clip taken from the store’s security footage, the TikToker stands by an ice cream machine mixing a dessert. When she turns around, her hair gets sucked into the machine, eventually toppling onto her head.

Her co-workers stand around in horror, as one swiftly reaches for scissors or a knife to cut her locks and free her from the machine.

Moments later, she is freed from the grips of the ice cream mixer.

According to TikTokers in the comments section, this is not the first time an employee’s hair has been caught in one of the store’s machines.

“This happened to me … I wanted to quit so bad after,” viewer Kaia Walker explained.

“When it happened to me I didn’t have to cut anything but we couldn’t make shakes for days cuz my hair was all in the machine,” another said.

Allegedly, the incident triggered new employee policy at Dairy Queen.

“I was told I have to wear a bun to work now due to this incident,” viewer Lexi wrote in the comments section.

