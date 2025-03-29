‘I just am confused. I thought that they were free’: Dairy Queen customer asks for pup cup. Then the worker rings her up for $2.71

Fellow dog owners might treat their pooch to a puppuccino or also known as “pup cups.” Pup cups vary by establishment, the most common being in a cup full of whipped cream. Although they are normally free, this Dairy Queen customer was aghast after being charged $2.71 for a pup cup. Viewers weren’t on her side.

“So, I’m confused on why we’re charging for pup cups now?” TikTok user Elizabeth Kruse (@elizabethkruse) asks. Then, she recalls what led her to that question.

“I went to do my mobile order at Dairy Queen cause it’s 85 cent Blizzards.” Before she almost left, she says she placed an order for a pup cup. “I picked up my order and I go, ‘I forgot to get a pup cup. Can you please make me one?’” she says she asked the worker. “She’s like, ‘I’ll ring it up for you.’”

Initially, the content creator tried to rationalize why the worker would charge her. “So I’m thinking you have to account for how much ice cream leaving your store,” she explains. However, it wasn’t until the worker told Kruse her total that she realized she was paying for a pup cup.

Dairy Queen customer charged $2.71 for pup cup

“Then, she goes, ‘That will be $2.71,’” she says the worker informed them. “$2.71?!” When the content creator unveils the small sundae-sized scoop of vanilla ice cream pup cup in the plastic cup, she slightly amends, “Granted, this is a good amount of ice cream, but this isn’t $2.71 worth.”

Unlike the most common pup cup, Dairy Queen serves theirs as a cup of vanilla ice cream topped with a Milk-Bone. “I just am confused. I thought that they were free,” Kruse adds.

Before wrapping up she holds her pup cup for emphasis, “I want to know what’s wrong with Dairy Queen and our society that we are charging for pup cups now.”

Kruse continues her frustration and tagged the restaurant in the caption, “I would like to know when and why @Dairy Queen started charging for pup cups?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kruse via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Dairy Queen via press email. The video racked up over 300,000 views.

Viewers weren’t sympathetic

Many understood why the restaurant charged for the pup cup.

“I thought pup cups were just whipped cream. If it’s physical ice cream, I can understand them charging,” one viewer stated.

“It’s not whipped cream; it’s ice cream. Of course, they’re going to charge,” another concurred.

“Dairy Queen has to pay for it, so why would you not have to???” a third remarked.

In addition, others believed Kruse was mistaking Dairy Queen for different establishments.

“I think you’re confusing Dairy Queen for Starbucks,” one user commented. “Starbucks pup cups are free, DQ has never been free.”

“Pup cups are free from Starbucks … not DQ,” a second echoed.

Does Dairy Queen charge for pup cups?

Because most DQs are franchises, it all depends on the location. Kruse is correct that some locations do give out these treats for free.

“Stop by DQ for a Pup Cup, which is made of soft serve that’s topped with a Milkbone dog biscuit. Some locations have them for free with purchase and some charge $1.49,” per Parade. Since the locations independently choose their prices, there will be a few like Kruse’s who will charge more than $1.49.

Be sure to check with your local DQ about the price of the dessert before heading there.

