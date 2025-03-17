Newsletter: 🩺 Social media falls for advice from AI doctors

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: how fake AI doctors keep tricking people on TikTok, the truth coming out about a White House lawyer, why Gen Z now wishes they were Millennials, and the disheartening news about the (de)evolution of McDonald’s PlayPlaces.
After that, Mikael has a “Your Password Sucks” column.
Until next time,
— K.D.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🩺 AI IS TRICKING YOU
AI-generated ‘doctors’ are scamming TikTok with fake credentials and bad advice
Here’s how to spot AI creators on TikTok.
🧑⚖️ FAKE NEWS
EXCLUSIVE: Trump White House lawyer wasn’t actually an attorney when firm said he represented Andrew Tate
Ingrassia was listed as an ‘Associate Attorney’ on his firm’s press release and his own Substack.
💕 GEN V GEN
‘I should have been a Millennial’: The kids yearn to be cheugy as Gen Z’s Millennial hate gives way to Millennial envy
Hope for the future is so 2013 core.
🍔 IT’S A RECESSION, GIRL
‘This is so heartbreaking’: McDonald’s ‘PlayPlace’ location shows two screens and two chairs
“This ruined my day,” an X user wrote.
We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.
By Mikael Thalen
Staff Reporter
Which 2FA app should you use?
Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🍕 A Costco shopper is put out of the store after a worker kicked him out for misusing his father’s membership card while buying a slice of pizza.
🥜 TikToker Aika is known for vlogging about her life as a mom, foodie, and nurse. She recently called out Skippy Peanut Butter for allegedly “scamming” her in a video she uploaded.
🍨 This Target shopper is demanding answers from the owners of Ben & Jerry’s after she is unable to find a plain vanilla-flavored ice cream.
☕ It can be sweet if a Starbucks barista writes a compliment or an endearing note on your drink cup. But what if it’s something completely random?
🍎 Buying something at the Apple Store is usually a straightforward experience. However, according to one Apple customer, a joke at checkout could lead to uncomfortable retail exchanges you wouldn’t expect to have that day.
⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: How a cryptocurrency fortune crippled a deceased billionaire’s estate.
📝 Question of the Day
Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.
DID YOU EVER PLAY AT MCDONALD’S PLAYPLACES WHEN YOU WERE A KID?
To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.
🎶 Now Playing: “What Would U Do?” by Tha Dogg Pound 🎶