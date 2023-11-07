We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A former Starbucks barista explaining why she ended up throwing a customer’s food order at them, a series of videos comparing astrological signs to American chain restaurants that have gone viral, why there’s a new conspiracy theory about former President Obama secretly running the Biden administration, and Netflix getting called out for raising prices after it’s password sharing crack down.

After that, our IRL Senior Editor Kris is filling in for Tricia with a “Problematic on TikTok” column.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

☕ LABOR

Viewers defend Starbucks worker who threw food at customer

A former Starbucks barista is going viral for explaining why she ended up throwing a customer’s food order at them.

A TikTok creator posted a viral video comparing astrological signs to American chain restaurants. The creator has posted three separate videos on this topic and viewers are arguing as to the accuracy of her takes.

🗳️ POLITICS

Why conspiracy theorists think Obama is secretly running the Biden administration

Conspiracy theorists are claiming that former President Barack Obama is currently serving a secret third term, advising President Joe Biden on a number of issues, including how to harness the power of artificial intelligence and use it against them.

The streaming service is getting called out.

By Kris Seavers

IRL Senior Editor

This TikToker thinks women shouldn’t work corporate jobs. Here’s why he’s wrong

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 If you’re shy about asking retail workers for help out of fear you’ll be judged for inconveniencing them, then this Target employee’s TikTok may only make your anxiety about these interactions worse.

👩‍🏫 One teacher is going viral for sharing that after paying her rent, car loan, and insurance, she is left with nothing else to pay for groceries or other necessities—so she pulls from her savings.

💸 How would you react if you were asked to tip after buying a canned soda?

🚗 A Georgia woman recently went viral for her PSA on driver’s license renewal, which she shared after discovering that she had inadvertently been driving without a valid license for over seven years.

🍿 AMC is taking a gamble that movie fans across the nation are willing to take a gamble. In a new campaign to get people back into theaters, the company is offering a steeply discounted ticket price of $5 plus tax to see a first-run new release. There’s one catch though.

🏡 These smart home gadgets will turn your home into a high-tech paradise you never want to leave.*

💰 A side hustle expert recently went viral for sharing three jobs people don’t typically think about that could make them a lot of cash.

🎤 Do you remember the Backstreet Boys’ names?

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

👋 Before you go

Subway is facing backlash from customers who are unhappy with the rising prices of its products. This discontent escalated after a customer shared a video on TikTok claiming the sandwich chain is charging $33 for two footlong subs, sparking outrage and disbelief among viewers.

In the video, TikToker @beefinnagain recounted her shocking experience at a Subway store. Despite having a coupon for $12.99 for two footlongs, she was surprised that the original price at checkout was $33.

“Y’all, Subway has lost their damn minds. Yesterday, I went to get two footlong subs. I had a coupon: $12.99 for two. I go through the line, go to checkout; he rings it up normally. The original price for two footlongs was 33 dollars—33 dollars!” she exclaimed in the video.

