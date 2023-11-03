We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A Taco Bell conspiracy theory that claims you’re getting scammed, how Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting mocked online for posting a cringe video mocking President Biden, a debunk of a doctored video claiming that Greta Thunberg called for militaries to use “vegan grenades,” and an Airbnb horror story that’s going viral.

There is a conspiracy theory circulating the internet regarding the size of french fries from different fast food chains. One Taco Bell employee proved the conspiracy theory correct and allegedly revealed how the regular and large fries do contain the same amount of fries.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is being ridiculed online after posting a parody video on Halloween mocking the family of President Joe Biden.

Footage that appears to show Greta Thunberg calling on militaries to begin using “vegan grenades” has gone viral online. But the video is not legitimate and Thunberg’s speech has been doctored.

An Airbnb guest exposed the many ways the San Diego home he rented is not worth its $1,250 nightly rate.

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: The McDonald’s app

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 A Postmates customer believes missing condiments on a food delivery order is grounds for a full refund as a “pain and suffering” tax.

🍷 If you hate the sound of two glass bottles clinking together in a shopping cart or worry about your glass bottles breaking, these Costco shoppers have you covered. Here’s how to use the holes in the retailer’s shopping carts to secure bottles of wine.

⏲️ This woman filmed herself trying to eat as much food as she can for $13 at a hibachi buffet. She got kicked out after 4.5 hours.

☁️ This anti-gravity float chair is exactly what you need to ease your anxiety and stress.*

🆔 A TikToker shared his surprise on the video-sharing platform after he was asked to show his ID while buying a zero-alcohol beer at a grocery store.

🍴 No matter how many times you do it, trying to find a server to get you your check after a restaurant meal will always feel a little embarrassing.

🥗 A Hooters server says the restaurant used to offer their workers a free salad when they worked a shift. While not exactly a full meal, at least it was free. Until now: She said the restaurant discontinued the practice, along with the 50% employee discount.

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

You’ve experienced it. That moment when you sit down at a restaurant, realize you don’t want to eat there, and awkwardly get up to leave. Well, when one TikTok duo tried to pull this move, the staff allegedly refused to let them go.

In a viral video, Syd (@sydstallings) is seen filming from the bathroom of a Longhorn Steakhouse in Mobile, Alabama.

She explains that she went into the restaurant with her friend (who we get a glimpse of in the video) but wanted to leave immediately after sitting down because it “was a [sh*thole].”

“But the waitress caught us both getting up,” Syd says in the clip. “Now the entire staff has barricaded us inside and won’t let us out.”