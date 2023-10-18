We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A woman detailing how she got revenge on her cheating ex using a video she vowed never to post online, how President Joe Biden joined former President Trump’s social media platform, a deep-dive into how the “well that escalated quickly” meme became a permanent part of the internet’s lexicon, and an exclusive report about how X paid thousands to an account that many accused of making fun of a transgender boy’s death.

After that, our Senior Culture Reporter Audra has a “That One Sound” column for you.

A woman was seeking revenge on her ex after discovering he cheated on her. So she shared a TikTok draft of them together that she vowed to never post online.

President Joe Biden joined Truth Social, meeting his potential 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump, on his home turf.

This meme feels like a permanent part of the internet’s lexicon.

Ads for LG Electronics, Nordace, Buzznet, and others are also appearing on the account.

TikTok’s ‘She was a fairy’ trend revived a 14-year-old song

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. “That One Sound” is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. It runs on Wednesdays. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

📱 Can you get a free iPhone from the government?

🍕 A viral TikTok post is trending after a vegetarian showed how she accidentally ate meat after a pizza worker allegedly hid pepperoni under the cheese.

🍽️ People online don’t think this woman’s “hack” for fully drying dishes in the dishwasher is a very good idea.

🥩 A popular content creator revealed the results of using the same tongs to flip raw and cooked meat.

📽️ With the right equipment, you can experience movie theater magic right in your living room. These are the best home theater projectors worth your money.*

🏨 This Best Western hotel customer who has booked rooms at the same location for the past four years claims management “scammed” their group out of $800 for a cracked window that was purportedly broken prior to their stay.

💬 This worker went viral after sharing how their office manager bullied them via iMessage to chip in for their millionaire boss’ present.

💼 The job market seems to be very difficult for young people, like this one job seeker who says she submitted 500 applications and still hasn’t gotten a job.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

OLIVE GARDEN’S UNLIMITED PASTA DEAL IS GOING VIRAL. WILL YOU BE TRYING IT OUT?

Yet another tenant is going viral on TikTok after claiming that their landlord has charged them a pet fee simply for having a fish in their unit.

TikTok user Avianna (@aviannaa.x) claims that she was slapped with a $250 surcharge after building management discovered she had a fish tank in her apartment. In the video, she sounds off against the practice in a viral clip that’s garnered more than 175,000 views since it was posted.

She speaks directly into the camera at the start of the video: “Y’all so tell me why my motherf*cking apartment complex tried to charge me $250 for a fish as a pet fee?”

