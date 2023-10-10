We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: How Chipotle customers are accusing the chain of gaslighting them, a Chick-fil-A customer filming a robot server, a look at what’s going on with a possible The Office reboot, and how a 23andMe data breach exposed customer’s personal information.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

There have been a number of social media users who’ve taken to their respective platforms to slam Chipotle for what they say is a dip in quality, consistency, and portion sizes.

Around the United States, restaurants are rolling out an interesting new technology: robot servers.

With so many iconic shows getting revived or rebooted in some fashion or another, rumors that we might see a return of The Office have been swirling for years.

The 23andMe data breach could have some dark implications for those who had their personal information compromised as the result of the site’s hack.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

TikTok’s AI Meme Maker is fatphobic

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

⏯️ Check This Out

You've all been enjoying "Your Password Sucks" for a while now, but we thought it would be fun to make the column into a video series on YouTube.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥯 When a Tim Horton’s customer asked for extra cream cheese on their bagel, the store honored her request in a … unique way.

💸 In a viral TikTok, a man shares how he was better off financially making minimum wage at Chili’s 10 years ago than he is now.

🥤 This Jamba Juice worker is going viral for sharing how they can’t believe someone is willing to pay $10 for a smoothie.

🎤 After canceling her concert in Toronto recently, SZA fans are calling her out for not giving them an earlier heads up.

🧾 A former bank teller went viral for revealing what happens when customers don’t give them a perfect score on customer surveys.

🐔 This customer is mocking how McDonald’s workers make McChicken sandwiches. Folks can’t help but agree with his assessment of the fast-food chain.

💼 It looks like quiet quitting is back. One Walmart worker has had enough of giving it his all after seeing co-workers get away with phoning it in.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT ROBOT SERVERS AT RESTAURANTS?

👋 Before you go

Twenty years ago, your grocery receipt looked a lot different. And it’s not because the printers got upgraded. A TikToker recently unearthed an old receipt from the turn of the century and the prices listed on it aren’t just astounding, they’re downright depressing.

Jeanene (@jeanene333) came across a twenty-three year old grocery receipt from the supermarket chain Stater Bros. Market, and decided to share her discovery in a TikTok. The video, which currently has 694,300 views, highlights how much prices have risen in the last two decades.

“Don’t ask me why I still have this,” she tells her viewers. “Look at all the items I got for only $104.”