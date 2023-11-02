We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A woman sharing a Tinder date horror story that has gone viral, how conservatives are obsessed with President Biden pretending to lick a fake ice cream cone, a look at who LakotaMan is on X, and an explainer on what the Ohio meme means.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Dating can be hard, especially in the age of social media and online dating apps. Sometimes, you might encounter a potential match who seems perfect based on their online profile but turns out to be a nightmare in person.

In yet another example of America’s ailing political health, footage of President Joe Biden pretending to lick a fake ice cream cone has somehow stirred up the internet.

John Martin is adored by white X users—but infamous among Native and Indigenous communities.

In the expansive world of internet memes, Ohio has emerged as a surprising star.

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Senior Politics and Technology Editor

Gettr is hot for AI Lauren Boebert

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

🚨 Two H&M customers are crying foul and sharing a PSA on the store’s red sale stickers. They say the red stickers are hiding the fact that the original prices are cheaper in some cases.

🥤 A TikTok video that warns people not to drink Hawaiian Punch has gone viral, sparking a debate about the popular drink’s effects on the body.

💄 Sephora customers are reporting login issues in which they are accidentally given access to other users’ accounts.

🛒 A Walmart worker who considered quitting two weeks prior was fired from his job, documenting it on video and considering himself to be “free.”

🛏️ End your toxic relationship with Airbnb and meet these three alternatives that will treat you the way you deserve.*

👗If there’s one thing employees are going to do on TikTok, it’s air out their former company’s dirty laundry. Ross Dress for Less, it’s your turn.

🥣 One Panera customer has shared her frustration with the value of their sandwich and soup combinations in a viral video—a simple grilled cheese and order of tomato soup ran her just under $16.

🛍️ With food inflation ravaging the bank accounts of consumers everywhere, shoppers are flocking to the internet either in search of meal deals or posting their own “hacks” for getting groceries on the cheap.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

👋 Before you go

People are calling this woman “brilliant” after seeing how she combined two of the internet’s favorite things: Stanley cups and ice cream.

In a viral TikTok video, Grace (@gracesherlock3) shared her simple but highly effective life hack. “This is without a doubt the smartest thing I’ve ever came up with in my life,” she wrote in the video’s text overlay.

In the clip, Grace is seen taking a pint of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream (the peanut butter cup flavor) and effortlessly plops it into the top of her pink Stanley cup. The ice cream sits perfectly in the cup, keeping the dairy goodness cold for longer. (Though people are split about whether they prefer their ice cream as cold as possible and firm or melty.)

“No more melty ice cream,” Grace wrote in the caption.