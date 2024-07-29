Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a church committing a controversial tipping sin , Kamala Harris fans clapping back at haters on Truth Social, a detailed history of the disappearing Homer Simpson meme, and a TikTok trend that’s all about recreating classic ’90s sitcom moments .

After that, Mikael has a ‘One Dumb Conspiracy‘ column for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“Guess how much they tipped me?” the woman asked viewers .

➤ READ MORE

🐝 POLITICAL POSTING

KHive swarms Truth Social, buzzes back against Trump attacks

The reply guys are back , but the KHive is on the case.

➤ READ MORE

🌳 MEME EXPLAINER

The story behind the ultimate Homer Simpson meme

It’s the meme that ate a million Homers .

➤ READ MORE

📺 VIDEO TRENDS

TikTokers are recreating the dramatic ’90s sitcom moments that had a hold on us

In the ’80s and ’90s, we were all about appointment television, and nothing had us seated quite like our favorite sitcoms.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

After debunked ‘Biden is dead’ rumors, conspiracy theorists now think he’s suspiciously taller

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👀 OneTikToker is offering up some interesting strategies for people looking to boycott companies in a way that takes advantage of modern marketing.

🚗 In a viral video, a car salesman revealed 3 cars you should never buy at the dealership .

🏦 A former branch manager for Chase Bank went viral after sharing stories of “ fraud, corruption, and illegal activity ” she claims to have witnessed while she worked there.

🌲 Most people like their neighbors, while others deal with unruly ones. An Ohio-based woman revealed how her neighbors chopped down the trees in her yard without permission in a video with over 971,000 views.

💸 A landlord was called out for their practice of renting out “luxury amenities,” such as ceiling fans or dishwashers, on a monthly “ subscription basis .”

🎫 This woman flew from New Jersey to Madrid with her friend for a Taylor Swift concert. But just hours before the event, the digital StubHub tickets were nowhere to be found .

🔊 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators— and AI is making it worse .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

IS TIPPING ON FOOD ORDERS A CHOICE OR A REQUIREMENT?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

I’ll take that in 2 nickles and 3 pennies please! 🎰

🎶 Now Playing: “Shoot 2 Kill” by Peeling Flesh 🎶