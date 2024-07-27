We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: Five creepy job interviews— that include tears and inappropriate questions —that have gone viral recently, explaining why Kamala Harris is having a “ Brat Girl Summer ,” why some people online are talking about a “ timeline shift ,” and why Trump-backing big tech accounts are changing their profile pictures .

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

P.S. — Did you take our weekly news quiz yesterday? If not, you still can! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Sizzlin’ Scoops” shirt.

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

It’s incredibly disheartening when you do manage to secure a job interview, only for it to go horribly wrong .

➤READ MORE

“Kamala IS brat” is a phrase posted to Twitter by English singer Charli XCX after Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee. This endorsement by the popular artist spread fast and was soon embraced by the Harris campaign, entering full meme status in a matter of days .

➤READ MORE

Y’all like wacky mumbo jumbo? Pull up a chair .

➤READ MORE

A swarm of Trump-backing reactionary big-tech accounts on X are bathing their profile pictures in a deep-fried red hue and gleaming blue laser eye filters .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Travis Scott Fish

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥦 In a viral video, a dietitian shared the real reason you should wash fruits and vegetables —and it has nothing to do with pesticides.

👗 Here are five tricks to save big when shopping for clothes online.

🥩 Across the internet, shoppers love Costco. However, some have raised questions about the chain’s refrigerated and frozen foods —specifically, the chain’s steaks.

🥞 No one likes to feel taken advantage of—especially when it comes to money. When the math on a service charge was reportedly not adding up , this IHOP customer put her foot down.

🧃 One TikTok user asked the question that pretty much everyone who’s ever had a cup of Hawaiian Punch has asked: Why in the world does the stuff never get cold ?

🍴 An Applebee’s server says she lost her job with the restaurant after working there for more than 10 years when a table of seven decided to leave without paying their bill .

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

A wheel of cheese is rolled down a steep hill and people run (or roll) down after it! 🧀