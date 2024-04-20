We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Verizon customers who say the company sent them a bill for almost half a billion dollars , former Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) captured on video just after hitting a cop car , a woman’s theory about new Starbucks drinks that is going viral, and another Cybertruck owner documenting issues with their vehicle .

After that we’ve got a “Meme History” column for you—and it’s a personal favorite meme of mine.

Several former Verizon customers are calling out the company after alleging that it sent them a bill for almost half a billion dollars.

➤READ MORE

Former Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn was captured on video just moments after reportedly crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser .

➤READ MORE

A woman went viral for her theory on Starbucks’ new drinks , the Oleato coffees and the Spicy Lemonade Refreshers. She thinks the employee responsible for such drinks is out to sabotage the company.

➤READ MORE

🚘 TECH

Cybertruck owner says touchscreen broke after going to a car wash

Two and a half months in and almost 3,400 miles down the road, a TikToker said that his Cybertruck crapped out after he took it to the beach.

➤READ MORE

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Surprised Pikachu

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💅 A Walmart shopper went viral on TikTok after revealing that she had to wait an hour to get nail polish after the store locked the goods behind glass.

🍗 Recently, Chick-fil-A announced that it would be changing its chicken. Customer response to this shift has been largely negative, and now some are speculating that other changes in the menu are being rolled out to disguise the transition to the new chicken .

🏡 An internet user has sparked discussion after claiming that she’s considering staying in her rented property after observing a spike in mortgage payments.

🍵 This Starbucks barista had a breakdown after learning that the chain will now be serving boba.

📦 A frustrated mailman wants people to just take their packages and “ shut up ” when he brings them a box.

🚗 Which car can best withstand the test of time? In a viral video, mechanics from a Toyota dealership in Massachusetts tried to answer that question , sparking a debate in the comment section.

💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous ( sometimes ).

Twin Peaks is a popular sports bar known for its atmosphere, beer, and “Twin Peaks Girls.” A woman detailed her casting call-like interview experience of having to take four pictures wearing Twin Peaks’ uniform, and it’s more invasive than viewers realized .

While sitting in her car, TikTok user @66lgum revealed her bizarre interview experience with Twin Peaks.

“Tell me why I just applied to Twin Peaks,” she began. “I went for the interview and they made me take audition photos.”