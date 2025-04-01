Newsletter: 🚗 Are Lyft drivers scamming riders?

Featured Video

I promise I won’t make an April Fool’s joke.

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: A Lyft customer warning others about a robbery scam that seems to be happening more and more , why you should delete your 23andMe data if you’ve used the service, how a viral image of Pikachu’s arrest at a protest sparked numerous memes, and a new Dubai chocolate recipe that’s taking the internet by storm.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A Lyft customer raised red flags after she said she was scammed by her driver. But it seems to be happening more and more.

Now, the company is preparing for bankruptcy proceedings, which could include the sale of its assets. This has some internet users nervous—here’s why.

A protester in a giant, inflatable Pikachu costume is going viral—and sparking a flurry of AI-generated images—after being spotted fleeing police in Antalya, Turkey.

Remember the Dubai chocolate strawberry cup from our ‘Cooked’ column a few weeks ago? Well there’s another recipe going viral: Dubai cookies.

Woman shares little-known trick for getting Netflix, Spotify without signing up for subscriptions

It’s hard to imagine life without Netflix and Spotify—but what if you could drastically cut down the expenses ?

Thanks to a handy trick by internet user Deidre (@ohhyoubudget), we now know a quick and easy way to do this that guarantees good results every time.



In the clip, which has amassed 1.1 million views, Deidre filmed herself walking into a store and picking up Netflix and Spotify gift cards.



“I refuse to pay monthly for Spotify or any streaming service for that matter,” she began. “ It’s because it’s so much cheaper to pay yearly .”



She said this is something she does “every year.”

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📦 An Amazon worker says all drivers have to wear this specific monitor at all times. Is it for increased safety and efficiency? Or is making sure they don’t sit down on the job?

👮 The last thing anyone wants to find on their car is a parking ticket and a parking violation sticker on their window. This driver is about to “crash out” explaining it all on this video.

🛍️ Have you been shopping at T.J. Maxx wrong this whole time?

🛒 A Target customer is putting the store on blast after she noticed she was charged more for shopping in-store.

🍴 Whenever you’re loading a dishwasher, the silverware basket is usually placed on the lower rack. But can it be placed somewhere else? Well, one man reveals what he believes is an “easier” place to put the silverware basket in the dishwasher, but not everyone is convinced.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

