We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: Trump’s nepo baby endorsement , the far-right conspiracy that Ice Spice is a demon , the internet’s savage response to Jeff Bezos’ move to Miami , and a ‘Stranger Things’ star’s secret music career .

After that, check out a ‘Decoding Fandom’ column from yours truly.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

People complained they just outed one in Ronna McDaniel.

➤READ MORE

“Omg why are demons everywhere,” one user responded on X.

➤READ MORE

The news had people rooting for nature to destroy Jeff Bezos.

➤READ MORE

🎸 VIRAL

TikTok users are just now realizing Joe Keery makes music because his song is going viral on the app

From ‘Stranger Things’ to indie music star.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

The internet loves Dakota Johnson’s unbothered attitude––sometimes

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👴🏻 Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show this week, and some viewers were outraged by his comments about Biden’s age.

🇵🇸 Users on X suspect Israel’s bombing of Rafah during the Super Bowl wasn’t a coincidence.

🎟️ A customer bought tickets to a basketball game from StubHub and had an extremely frustrating customer service experience.

💄 A former Sephora worker made a viral video on TikTok categorizing people based on the kind of foundation they use.

🏈 A man broke up with his girlfriend because he wanted to focus on making it to the NFL. The twist? She made it to the NFL before he did .

💵 A Dollar Tree shopper found out that the company really doesn’t care if they have expired food on their shelves .

🥟 A woman was kicked out of Costco for buying too many of her favorite dumplings, she shared in a viral TikTok .

🏆 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU HAVE A COSTCO MEMBERSHIP?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

Male Instacart shoppers have become notorious for being clueless and consistently messing up orders. It’s gotten to the point that some shoppers, especially women, wish the app allowed them to block men from doing their Instcart orders.

In a viral video with more than a million views, @lgbtavenger says that she placed an Instacart order that included chips and salsa, but one part of that classic duo was missing from her order.

“When you get a male Instacart driver who claims there’s no salsa in the entire grocery store so now I have chips and marinara,” @lgbtavenger wrote in the text overlay as she lets out a fake scream.

A Sam’s Club worker backed up the claim that men are bad at shopping in another viral TikTok mocking men who can’t find readily available items in the store.

🎶 Now Playing: “Spiderwebs” by No Doubt 🎶