The Daily Dot’s newsletter is moving to Substack

We have an important update for our newsletter readers: The Daily Dot is moving to Substack.

You’ll still receive your daily digest of internet culture news, and we’ll continue publishing stories on the main Daily Dot website. The only change is that the email format will look a little different—but the content will remain the same: the internet stories and links you know and love.

One major advantage of this move is that Substack lets us connect with you directly. The Daily Dot website doesn’t have a comment section, so we’re excited to engage more with readers—whether through newsletter comments, Substack Notes, or elsewhere on the platform. We’re looking forward to having real conversations with our community.

What’s changing?

For now, not much. You’ll still get the same number of must-read internet stories each day—just delivered through Substack.

The newsletter will remain free for now, but you can choose to “pledge your support” as we prepare to launch a premium subscription. We can’t wait to share more soon!

Already subscribed and wondering what this means for you? Well, nothing. Your subscription will automatically roll over to Substack.

How to make sure we show up in your Inbox

This newsletter will be sent from a new email address, which means you’ll need to move it to your primary inbox again. Here’s how:

For Gmail users:

On your phone? Click and hold on our newsletter, click on the three little dots in the top right corner, click “move to” and click “primary.”

On your computer? Simply find us in the “promotions” tab and click and drag us over to the “primary” tab.if it lands in your Spam If you can’t find the newsletter, check your Spam folder or Promotions tab, and move this email to your primary inbox.

For Apple Mail users:

Tap on our email address (newsletters@dailydot.com) and click “Add to VIPs.”

If you’ve read this far and haven’t subscribed to our newsletter yet, go ahead and sign up right here.

Thanks, and we’ll see you on Substack!