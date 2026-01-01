“He stretched my shirt out”: Dad hilariously copies daughter’s dance video in bid for her to “act right”

Parents often resort to creative methods when disciplining their teens, but one dad’s approach went viral for its boldness. Instead of taking away his daughter’s phone or grounding her, this father decided to fight back with a little embarrassment. The weapon of choice? TikTok.

Dad’s creative punishment plan goes viral

When 18-year-old Kamila posted a sultry dance video on TikTok, her father came up with a unique form of retribution. He donned her off-shoulder grey sweater, a pair of tight jeans, and danced to “Strut” by Ayanna Ife and Zeddy Will.

The video, posted on what appears to be his wife Gaby’s account, showed him mimicking his daughter’s dance moves. The text overlay read, “Day 1 of copying my daughter’s TikTok until she acts right.”

In an attempt to embarrass Kamila and teach her a lesson, the dad filmed himself swaying his hips and running his hands down his front. The post, which tagged Kamila and asked, “Who did it better?” quickly gained attention.

It went viral, racking up 1.1 million likes and more than 9 million views. By comparison, Kamila’s original video only garnered 114K likes and 1.8 million views.

Daughter responds with a sarcastic follow-up

Kamila didn’t let the viral attention slide. Soon after her dad’s video took off, she posted a response. In the video, she lip-synced to a track about people being disrespectful. The text overlay read, “Me when ppl are saying my dad did the remake of MY TikTok better (he stretched my shirt out of its seams).”

Her viewers were quick to chime in, sharing everything from support to disbelief at her dad’s bold move. “Looks like dad got us all here,” one person wrote in the comments. Another joked, “You just gon let ur dad win like that?”

Despite the playful rivalry, some TikTok users couldn’t help but praise the father’s creativity. “I know a retired baddie when I see one!!!” one comment on Dad’s post read. Another mother shared her appreciation, saying, “Technology has made us parents have to get more creative with punishments. I ain’t mad at this. Just gives me more ideas. I’m a mama that don’t care, you will be mortified. Lol.”

Kamila’s shirt didn’t go unnoticed either. A few comments focused on the stretched fabric, with one saying, “As a daughter, I’d be mad about my shirt getting stretched for LIFE 😂☠️”

Others shared their admiration for the dad’s strategy, with one TikToker admitting, “Dad to dad, thank you for the idea. I am taking notes for a couple of years from now.”

“Unfortunately, I hope she continues these because I want YOU to continue these 😂😂,” said another TikTok user.

