‘I did ONE cyclebar class and will never go back’: Woman takes 15-minute cycling class. Then she ends up in the hospital

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing how a seemingly innocent cycling class landed her in the hospital.

Savanna Stebbins (@stupidblonde887) said she was 15 minutes into her class at CYCLEBAR when she started to feel ill. From there, Stebbins said she was rushed to the emergency room because the intensity of the class caused her to suffer from “muscle death disease.”

“Literally did 15 mins of one cyclebar class and gave myself the MUSCLE DEATH DISEASE now I’m in the hospital,” she wrote in the text overlay of her clip. “Beware of cycling u might get Rhabdo.”

As of Sunday, Stebbins’s video warning others about the potential dangers of cycling had amassed more than 2.9 million views.

What is Rhabdo?

In her video, Stebbins claimed she was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, or “rhabdo,” which can occur after exercising intensely for extended periods. This condition happens when you overexert your muscles to the extent that they break down and release proteins into the bloodstream, and it is known to affect cyclists.

Viewers noted this in the comments section under Stebbins’ video.

“Every time I see rhabdo, it’s from cycling,” one woman wrote.

“Cycling classes are SUCH a common way to get Rhabdo; it’s insane,” another added.

Rhabdo can occur due to overexertion or dehydration, leading to muscle breakdown and other dangerous complications. In 2010, researchers found that muscle trauma was the most common cause of rhabdo and warned that the risk of developing the disease increases for those exercising in extreme heat or under “hypoxic conditions” (i.e., working out at high altitudes).

While symptoms vary on a case-by-case basis, common ones include muscle pain, swelling, weakness, and dark-colored urine.

Are cyclists at a unique risk of injury?

According to a 2023 write-up from BuzzFeed News, many high-intensity sports can cause Rhabdo, including CrossFit, football, military training, and weightlifting.

Notably, it’s not just exercise that can cause rhabdo. The outlet noted that excessive alcohol consumption and some medications (such as certain cholesterol-lowering drugs and antidepressants) have also been linked to it.

Signs to watch for—and how to prevent rhabdo

Health experts recommend starting each workout slowly and gradually increasing intensity and duration from there. In addition, drinking plenty of water before, during, and after your workout can help ensure safety.

The BuzzFeed article mentioned that the woman who believes she contracted rhabdo had started working out amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This suggests that people who are new to working out may be particularly susceptible to contracting the illness.

Therefore, it’s crucial for anyone exercising, especially those engaged in high-intensity workouts, to listen to their bodies and seek medical advice if they experience any unusual symptoms.

In the comments section of Stebbins’ video, several users claimed that cycling was especially dangerous.

“Our bodies were never designed for those strange studio cycling classes,” one person wrote.

“I did a spin class and threw up like ten minutes in; now I think throwing up saved me from a worse fate,” another added.

“I did ONE CYCLEBAR class and will never go back,” a third commenter affirmed.

Meanwhile, others encouraged those participating in high-intensity workouts to listen to their bodies to avoid illness.

“Don’t try to exceed your physical limitations in a spin class, guys,” one user suggested. “Just pedal and have fun.”

“My aunt passed away from this,” another warned. “It can happen very quickly; be careful.

“You need to have proper minerals and electrolytes before exercising,” a third commenter said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stebbins via TikTok comment.

