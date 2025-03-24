‘U dodged a massive bullet’: Woman turns down older man at the gym. Then she sees what kind of car he gets into

There are fewer vehicles out on the road that get more hate than the Tesla Cybertruck. Some people dislike the car due to its “dumpster”-like design. Others have an issue with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite what you may think of them, there’s no questioning that they are pricey vehicles. According to Car and Driver, they range from $81,985 to $101,985.

Kirsten Long (@giveonsupremacy1) notes that she may have missed out on an opportunity after turning down a man at the gym only to find out he owns a Cybertruck. However, viewers are assuring her that she actually dodged a bullet.

Long’s video begins with her at a gym. She appears to be in the process of using a stationary cardio machine. Looking into the camera with a pair of over-the-ear headphones on, she says nothing. However, a text overlay in the clip details her thoughts.

“I declined this older man at the gym. And as he was leaving I looked to see what kind of car he had,” she writes.

A few seconds into the video, she switches the lens of her video to show the car in question. Viewers are then presented with footage of a parked, matte black Tesla Cybertruck. Following this, she flips the camera orientation to display her face again, where she casts an expression to her audience.

She added in the caption emoji to indicate the man could have been a sugar daddy.

Her video now has 4.6 million views.

Viewers reassure her

“You did right! We don’t support Elon musk,” one remarked.

“U dodged a massive bullet,” a second said.

Another took it a step further, saying, “Girl u just dodged a Missile.”

“Nah u saved yourself from that one,” a fourth said.

Bad reputation?

Telsa has been riddled with controversy, thanks to its CEO’s role in the Trump administration .

There’s been a trend of people vandalizing Teslas with Nazi party symbols in what appears to reference Elon Musk’s gesture at President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration rally. Teslas have also been the target of Molotov cocktails and keys. Some Tesla owners are even adding anti-Musk bumper stickers to their Teslas to try to distance themselves from the founder. The company’s stock has also plummeted.

Performance

Other Cybertruck critics state that their disapproval of the vehicle isn’t politically rooted. Instead, they’re more concerned with the car’s high price tag and slew of recalls, instead. New buyers have reported that their trucks have broken down shortly after driving them off the dealership lot.

One Cybertruck driver was shocked their Cybertruck was stuck in the snow, despite its purportedly stalwart off-road capabilities. Furthermore, brake pedals failing, components falling off, and software hiccups have been reported by new owners. Consumer Reports also writes that Tesla is the most recalled car brand of 2024.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tesla and Long via email for further comment.

