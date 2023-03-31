‘Somebody getting fired’: Customers ‘raid’ Pizza Hut kitchen to make own pizzas

One Tiktoker is showing how she and her friends became chefs at Pizza Hut for one night, creating classic menu items, including chicken wings and deep dish pizzas, all while in hoodies and jean jackets.

In a video with more than 334,000 views as of Friday, @jaedusse videotapes a Pizza Hut kitchen crowded with her friends making different pizzas and chicken wings. It is unclear how they got into Pizza Hut, but the text overlaying the screen says the video shows a “drunk raid” on the company’s kitchen that “should have never been on video.”

“He got the Chicago deep dish style. He got the regular style,” @jaedusse says as the Mission Impossible main theme plays. “We got the ham, shit boy. I’m getting diabetes tonight.”

The friends donned gloved as they spread the marinara sauce and distributed pepperonis over their pizza pies. Some chose to build the common circle pizza, while others chose a more unconventional option like a rectangle pizza.

“The half and half though,” @jaedusse continues, describing another friend’s creation where half of the pizza is covered in assorted vegetables. “Yeah, she’s on to something new.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @jaedusse via Instagram direct message and Pizza Hut via email.

In the comments section, viewers asked what seemed to be the biggest question — how was this done?

“Where df the workers tied up in the back?” one user mused.

“Maybe someone owns the Pizza Hut cause I’ve been in a similar situation but we was with the owner,” a second suggested.

But whether or not there was an employee or owner among the group, many praised the group for wearing gloves.

“Y’all didn’t trash the place and had gloves on,” one user commended. “Respect to y’all.”

Yet many more mulled over potential consequences.

“Somebody getting fired… or hired who knows,” a user concluded.