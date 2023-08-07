‘Do you know what’s in a Long Island?’: Bartender says customers demanded refrigerated Crown Royal Apple, 4 cups for one Sprite

Bartenders have some of the toughest jobs in the service industry. That’s why there’s no shortage of bartender storytimes circulating around online. It’s a way for the server to vent their frustrations while helping others cope with the same issues at other establishments.

Kristina Withers, known as krisswith on TikTok, went viral for her bartender horror story. In the video, Withers recounts what happened after a large and unruly group of patrons came into her bar near closing time.

“A big-a** group walks in, they’re like scoping out the place, there’s a million open tables,” Withers says. “They can’t decide where to sit. Half the group’s over here, half the group’s over here. They’re trying to figure it out. Finally, I put two tables together for them.”

As the group gets settled, Withers introduces herself. “I asked them if they want anything to drink or if they wanted to like get settled in and wait a minute. None of them say a single word.”

The interaction goes downhill from there. Withers recounts how the table orders refrigerated shots of Crown Apple, complains about the strength of the Long Island Iced Teas, and requests that a single Sprite be split into four cups.

“Do you know what’s in a Long Island, b*tch? It’s every liquor known to man,” Withers says in exasperation. She adds in the caption: “It was the splitting 1 sprite into 4 cups that really sold it for me.”

The video has received more than 430,000 views since it was posted on Aug. 6.

In a follow-up video, Withers continues the story. After she served the group its food orders, she says she was inundated with complaints that the orders were incorrect. “I write it down for a reason. Yes, people make mistakes, but I know what you said,” she says.

As with many bartender horror stories, the interaction ended with a $0 tip. Many users who previously worked behind the bar wrote that they had similar experiences. Some even said customer rudeness is the main reason they quit the profession.

“No bar EVER has kept crown apple in the damn fridge,” wrote user lily.

One user admitted: “The Long Island ‘too strong’ would have sent me over the edge.”

“This is the second time today I hear about splitting drinks. Such a weird concept to me,” wrote another user. Withers responded, “RIGHTS ITS A SODA!!! Also newsflash if you’re nice to me I usually don’t even charge for sodas if you’re drinking.”

“I can’t even go to part 2 because it’s just gonna trigger my ptsd/anger from my bartending days,” wrote Christine.

The Daily Dot reached out to Withers via TikTok for comment.