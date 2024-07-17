‘He’s saying we did that on purpose’: Man gets flat right after leaving the tire shop. Now he wants a free one

Mechanics on TikTok have gained huge followings by offering advice, giving DIY tips, and sharing their thoughts on different makes and models, but one mechanic went viral when he shared the bad side of being in the auto repair industry—getting blamed by a customer for something he didn’t do.

TikToker Shittytire (@shittytire) recently garnered over 99,000 views when he posted a short clip detailing how a fluke caused a customer to come back and demand a free tire.

“This is how crazy working in a shop is sometimes,” he began. “Dude comes in, says, ‘Man, I got a bolt in my tire. Can y’all just plug it real quick? I’m in a hurry.”

According to Shittytire, the shop took the tire off, plugged it, filled it up with air, and put it back on before sending the customer back out the door.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of their interaction. The TikToker says that shortly after leaving, the customer came back with a new leak on the freshly patched tire.

What happened?

The driver reportedly went down the street and ran over something else, ripping a fresh hole into their tire. Not realizing that he’d re-damaged his tire, the driver returned and said he was owed a free tire because the shop “did that on purpose.”

“We’re not trying to tear your tire up,” the mechanic remarks before summing up life as a mechanic: “Sometimes I love it, man; sometimes I hate it.”

Multiple viewers discussed how people accusing mechanics of wrongdoing is part of the job description.

“Welcome to the automotive world. I got out after 5 years,” one said.

“I don’t miss them days at the dealership!!” a second remarked.

“The life of a tire man. Did tires for almost 25 years it never changes,” a third added.

“I have seen it before. We just gave the man a free tire,” a fourth remarked.

“As a tire tech I can confirm THIS HAPPENS ALOT,” another agreed.

Others shared their own experiences.

“I seriously saw a guy leave a windshield place with a brand new windshield, and 300 feet it got busted again,” a viewer shared.

“I drive a tow truck and youd be surprised how many people I pick up for flats the very same day they get a new set of tires,” a second replied.

Though many people accuse mechanics of being con artists, like one woman who showed TikTokers how to change a side-view mirror for far less than she was quoted, there are multiple instances of mechanics being helpful and patient with customers.

To make sure a mechanic isn’t a scammer, the best thing to do is to find a trustworthy shop. According to NerdWallet, taking dependable recommendations from family, friends, and reliable online sources is a great place to start. After building a small list of potential shops, the finance site suggests asking for the businesses’ license, searching for the Better Business Bureau rating, and seeing if the shop is certified through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.

