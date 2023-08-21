‘Their food is repulsive’: Starbucks customer spends $5 on breakfast sandwich. Viewers think she’s overpaying

Starbucks is mostly known for its coffee and trendy drinks, but it offers a wide selection of food items as well. However, a TikToker shows us one reason why some people might not be too happy with Starbucks’ food after she paid $5 dollars on a small sandwich.

In the video, TikToker @zylerslife is in her car when she shows a turkey bacon sandwich she purchased from Starbucks without the egg it usually comes with.

“I always order a turkey bacon sandwich with no egg from Starbucks and I just wanna show you what I’m paying $5 for. Pretty much just one half of a turkey bacon and some bread. I’m sure the $5 would be worth it if I could eat the egg, but I have an egg allergy so I can’t, so,” @zylerslife explains.

She captions the video, “Lmao but i still order it.” In the text overlay, she asked, “Would you pay $5 for this?”

The video has almost over 31,000 views as of Monday.

Some viewers in the comments claimed they would pay $5 for the Starbucks sandwich, mostly because the effort it takes to make one at home may not be worth it.

“I would because if I made it myself at home I would end up spending like 20$ for everything to make it,” says one comment. @zylerslife responded, “Hahahaa true. But I could make like 10.”

“An entire pack of turkey bacon is $3,” another commenter pointed out, seemingly stating that it’s much cheaper to make a sandwich yourself than drop the money on one from Starbucks.

“A whole pack of English muffins is 2.50 lol don’t waste your money!!” another echoed.

“A CRIME,” a different TikToker commented, to which @zylerslife responded, “Right.”

In a separate article, the Daily Dot reported on a phenomenon called ‘shrinkflation.’ Shrinkflation is when companies shrink their products to account for rising production costs but do not reflect this downsizing in the price of their products. The size of another Starbucks sandwich, the bacon gouda sandwich, was also a topic of discussion in this article.

Aside from the size of the Starbucks sandwiches lately, others were just disappointed with the overall quality of the chain’s food.

“Their food is repulsive why haven’t they stepped it up yet?” asks one comment.

The Daily Dot has contacted @zylerslife and Starbucks for comment via email.