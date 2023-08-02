‘It does wonders for the tip jar’: Ex-customer service worker shares how to get better tips from church-going customers on Sundays

In a viral TikTok, a former customer service worker shared his trick for getting church-going customers to tip well.

TikToker Ellis (@mildlyperturbed) explains that because he no longer works in the customer service industry (based on his TikTok bio, he is now a carpenter), it’s safe for him to share this “piece of maybe questionable advice.”

“Take it or leave it. It only works on Sundays,” he says in the clip.

Ellis goes on to share that when he worked a Sunday shift, if an elderly person or someone who he thought was a church-goer asked him something along the lines of how he was doing or how his day was, he’d respond, “I’m good. It just sucks working Sundays because I miss out on church.”

“You have to kind of look like a kicked puppy for that last part to really sink in,” Ellis notes.

He went on to say that this combo “does wonders for the tip jar.”

Ellis acknowledged that this approach isn’t the “most morally sound” advice and people shouldn’t do it if they don’t feel comfortable with it.

“But also, people gotta make money,” he concludes.

The video has garnered nearly 600,000 views and over 750 comments as of Wednesday morning.

“Bonus points if youre actually religious so this isnt as morally complicated! im aware that saturdays are the church day for seventh-day adventists before anyone says it,” Ellis wrote in the caption.

Viewers in the comment section were largely supportive of the TikToker’s advice.

“Nah if they can donate to the church tax free they can donate to ME tax free run me my tip,” the top comment read.

“ngl as a catholic this would work on me,” another person said.

“I’ve definitely done this. no shame. make hella bank. if you work in the south, throw out a little accent and its EVEN BETTER,” a third wrote.

“I’ve literally been every religion as a waitress I play to my crowds,” a further commenter admitted.

Others even offered a tip for those who attempt this at their customer service job.

“Follow up question will be where do you attend so def pick a church super far away and say you have a long commute to work,” a viewer wrote.

“Maybe it’s cuz I’m in the Bible Belt but everyone has church Wednesday night too, so maybe that’ll work too!” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ellis for comment via Instagram direct message.