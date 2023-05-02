‘Gurrrl when you order that pizza they tell you you’re not gonna get a reminder’: Customer says she had to order pizza months in advance, didn’t get reminder

After placing a $100 order from a popular Seattle, Wash. pizzeria in November 2022, a TikToker says she didn’t receive any communication about her order until it was ready for pickup in March.

In the viral video, which has been viewed 4.9 million times since being posted on March 23, TikTok user Sara Starr (@sarastarrp) said she ordered from a pizzeria with a “cultlike following” in the city.

“You have to order ahead of time,” Starr explained in the video. “When I say ahead of time, I mean ahead of time. Not like a day earlier or earlier that week, I mean months.” Based on a follow-up video Starr posted, the pizzeria in question appears to be Moto Pizza.

Starr said she ordered pizza on Nov. 15, 2022, and didn’t receive any reminders about her order until 6:35 p.m. on March 22, 2023, when it was ready for pickup. She and her family had just finished eating a home-cooked dinner her husband prepared.

“Of course, I had to run out the door to go get that pizza,” Starr said. “I mean, the company knows that their pizza is so good, and people are just going to pay for it and do whatever they want. But to not even send a reminder?”

In the comments section, many viewers defended Moto Pizza.

“Who orders $100 worth of pizza and then just forgets about it?” one user questioned.

“If I spend that much money on pizza I’m making an iCalendar reminder immediately,” a second said.

“To be fair they tell you to put a reminder in your calendar when you order it because they will not be reminding you,” another wrote.

Others argued the pizza isn’t worth the money or the wait time.

“Fair warning to everyone not from the Pacific Northwest. The ‘good’ food here is average to the rest of the country,” one viewer shared.

“We have Moto Pizza here in San Diego and it’s honestly blah!” another commented.

