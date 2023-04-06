‘You could have just handed me that’: Worker shames customer for putting 1 lip balm on conveyor belt

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing a video of himself placing a single tube of lip balm on a checkout clerk’s conveyor belt.

In a video with over 1.3 million views, TikTok user @hajiferusss shows himself placing a tube of lip balm on the conveyor belt.

“You could have just handed me that, sir,” the worker says in response.

By the time the tube gets to the end of the conveyor belt, the TikToker picks it up and puts it back to the end of the belt, beginning the process all over again.

For her part, the worker seems to be in good spirits about the situation.

“Let me see if you need this,” she says, looking at the TikToker’s lips. Upon examination, she quickly scans the lip balm.

This is another entry in a long line of similar videos from the TikToker, and the act of placing a single lip balm on the conveyor belt usually elicits a similar response from workers.

In one video, the worker responds by simply saying, “Don’t play with me.” In another, the worker tells him to “Give it back.” In other cases, the worker just stares at the TikToker as they move the lip balm back and forth across the conveyor belt.

In this instance, users noted the worker’s reaction to the TikToker’s actions.

“She gave u that mom look,” wrote one user.

“The rhythm of that scan said; ‘Get out & dont come back!’” added another. “She was over you.”

A few users claimed they would have had a more severe reaction than the worker in the video.

“She’s better than me,” stated a commenter. “I’d have walked out on the spot.”

“The way I’d have rang it through then launched it. Play games with me boy!!!” exclaimed a second.

