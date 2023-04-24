‘Did you know that this isn’t green because of the guacamole?’: Customer exposes Herdez Guacamole Salsa for using food dyes

TikToker Paden Ferguson (@padiano) recently released a now-viral video exposing yet another everyday food item that contains unexpected ingredients.

At the center of Ferguson’s latest video—which has over 122,000 views—is Herdez Guacamole Salsa.

“Did you know that this isn’t green because of the guacamole? Let’s take a look,” Ferguson told viewers.

The next shot focuses on the bottle: “This is the Herdez Guacamole Salsa Mild,” he said while showing viewers the sauce’s ingredient list. “The reason that it is green is because it has yellow 5, blue 1, and yellow 6.”

Ferguson then explained the universality of food dyes. “Now I looked for an alternative to this that had natural colors, but I couldn’t find one, so this is probably one you will have to make yourself,” he said.

Despite Ferguson’s evidence, though, commenters were quick to offer alternative reasons to explain the sauce’s green color.

“You’re not wrong, but the second ingredient is tomatillos … which makes it green too,” one commenter mused.

“Bro, the second ingredient is tomatillo!! It’s also has avocado, cilantro, and GREEN chillies,” said another.

“Tomatillos are green. One of the first ingredients. I love that stuff,” wrote a third viewer.

Others, meanwhile, agreed with Ferguson about the presence of dyes in various food items.

“I love this salsa, but I had to stop buying it because of the dyes,” lamented one commenter.

“I so wish we would adopt the EU food regulations. Our politicians are so easily swayed by lobbyists. Ugh,” another TikToker said.

Thankfully, some commenters offered alternatives to the large store brands.

“If you got to your local Mexican store you should be able to buy one made in house for a reasonable price,” wrote one viewer.

“Usually at the Carneceria they sell the real salsa,” said another.

“Just fry jalapeños and white onion, then blend them with cilantros salt and 1 avocado,” one TikToker wrote. “You [get] creamy green salsita.”

