‘He really going to charge u for the cheese’: Viewers defend customer who orders $30 burger with 6 patties, demands extra cheese and bacon

After a restaurant tried to skimp on one woman’s six-patty burger order, she decided to take matters into her own hands and confront them.

In a viral video that has been viewed 896,000 times as of publication, user Morgan Nichole (@morgan.nicholee1) caught the moment her friend went back through a burger joint’s drive-thru to demand they give her the missing patty and cheese she paid for.

“Do y’all think she did too much?” the text overlay asked.

The clip showed a woman with a very large hamburger that apparently had only five burger patties, one slice of cheese, and bacon.

“Hi, you’re gonna be mad, it’s us,” the woman in the video said to the drive thru worker. “I asked for a six but I only got a five.”

The woman also complained that the worker gave her a single piece of cheese and didn’t put any extra bacon.

“Yeah, we put four bacon,” the drive thru worker responded. “It comes with two, so we put an extra bacon.”

After staring at the sandwich for a moment, the woman reiterated that the burger was missing a patty and asked for the problem to be rectified.

“You only gave my five patties and one piece of cheese,” she repeated. “Can I give it back to you and you give me a patty with cheese?”

Apparently, the burger cost a whopping $30, so her request seemed pretty reasonable. The worker finally agreed but still charged her for the extra cheese.

In the comments section, most users agreed she was only asking for what she paid for and didn’t take things too far.

“No lol she paid 30$,” said on user, responding to the question in the video’s text overlay.

“She didn’t do too much at all she wasn’t rude she was sweet about it,” another agreed.

In the end, the TikToker got the worker to agree to giving her the extra burger patty and even asked for some ranch sauce.

The Daily Dot reached out to Morgan for further information via TikTok comments.