‘Is this why my food took so long?’: Customer catches restaurant workers kissing in the kitchen

A customer went viral on TikTok after catching restaurant workers kissing in the kitchen, while she waited for her order.

TikToker Kam (@kam.machel) filmed the short clip in a practically empty restaurant in Orlando, Florida. The video has been viewed over 425,000 times as of publication.

In the video, Kam is behind the restaurant’s counter. She has a clear view of the kitchen through the service window. Before she zooms in, two restaurant workers can be seen canoodling. As the restaurant customer zooms in, the couple hold each other and kiss multiple times.

“Is this why my food took so long,” Kam captioned the post.

Users loved the post, and applauded the restaurant couple’s kiss. A number joked about the inevitability of a romance between a server and a line cook.

“The server and the line cook ( a canon event),” one user said.

“It’s her canon event. We must not interfere,” another agreed.

“Front of house/back of house canon event,” echoed a third.

Others shared their own experiences of restaurant kisses, both their own and ones they had enountered.

“This was me and my now husband in the back of the Target cafe,” one person shared about their workplace romance.

Another user remarked, “One time walked in on something like this [at] a restaurant and they gave me free beer lmaooo.”

Some poked fun at where the restaurant workers chose to kiss.

“They couldn’t do this in the walk in?!?!” one user wondered.

“What if we kissed next to the deep fryer and the walk-in freezer,” a second joked.

“Do they realize it’s an open kitchen view,” asked a third, to which the creator jokingly responded, saying, “Dinner & a show fr.”

