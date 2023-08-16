woman on ladder changing $5 sign to $5.55 (l&r) man in store (c) all captioned 'We literally witnessed the change'

@einstiensdaughter/TikTok

‘5 below turned into 5 above and dollar tree turned into 1.25 and up tree in the same year’: Five Below customers watch as worker changes sign to $5.55

'It's no longer inflation....it's greed at this point.'

Phil West 

Phil West

Trending

Posted on Aug 16, 2023   Updated on Aug 16, 2023, 3:07 pm CDT

If you call your store Five Below, you might be painting yourself into a corner with the implicit promise of “$5 or below” in your name. But one customer appears to have captured some sort of history being made for the retailer.

In a viral video, TikToker @einstiensdaughter shows a Five Below employee changing a sign trumpeting “$5 tee shirts” by affixing a tiny 55 next to the big five to make it read “$5.55.”

The video, soundtracked to a snippet of Don McLean’s “American Pie,” went up on Sunday and has garnered over 1 million views since.

@einstiensdaughter

😔

♬ original sound – ꧁abby!!꧂ ☮

The on-screen caption accompanying the video read, “We literally witnessed the change.”

Judging from Five Below’s website, however, the retailer already seems to have hinted at certain items being more than $5. The site’s company info page has a graphic that reads, “Cool stuff $1 to $5,” with a smaller font adding “and beyond” to the slogan.

The site also notes, “Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to ‘let go & have fun’ in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now.”

Still, some viewers expressed dismay with what the video captured.

“5 below turned into 5 above and dollar tree turned into 1.25 and up tree in the same year,” one observed.

Another remarked, “It’s no longer inflation…. it’s greed at this point.”

Someone else opined, “I’m tired of companies telling employees’ we can’t do raises because inflation’ and then reporting record profits. It has to stop.”

Another person cracked that the store was now “5 and some.”

And one person claimed, “5 below has had $15 items for the last two years at least.”

The Daily Dot contacted @einstiensdaughter via TikTok comment and Five Below via email for further information.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 16, 2023, 3:06 pm CDT

Phil West

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Phil West
 