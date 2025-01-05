‘And still they will expect you to tip 20%’: Customer says server never came back to check on him. So he calls the restaurant

After realizing no one was around to fill up his beer, this customer took things into his own hands.

Usually, when you’re at a restaurant, the server is readily around to help you. That’s whether they’re coming by to take your order, check on you, or if they’re just in the vicinity and can be flagged down.

For people with drinking as a priority, they’ll even cut out the server and just sit at the bar. Here, they know they’ll be well attended to since their server/bartender is right behind the counter.

But what happens when your bartender goes MIA, and you’re really craving another beer?

Man calls restaurant phone for help

In a viral video with more than 1.6 million views, TikToker Peyton (@missp14) caught an interesting incident at a local Mexican restaurant.

In the 20-second clip, Peyton showed a man on the phone at the bar. However, he wasn’t chatting to a friend or family member.

“The waiter hasn’t been back over to check on him, so he called the restaurant’s phone to tell them he needs another beer,” Peyton recounted in the text overlay.

While this could be Karen behavior, it seems it was all in good fun as the other people sitting at the bar laughed, amused by what was going on.

And it worked!

It’s unclear how long after the call the bartender came back, but he promptly handed the man a beer with a lime wedge tucked in at the top.

“My friend just screams, ‘A guy could get sober in this place!’” the top comment read.

“As a server, I will never understand how people abandon their sections for 20 min or more sidework and other duties never take that long,” a person shared.

“This is a GOAT move! As a former server and bartender, I approve. Gotta work for that tip, or don’t complain,” another added.

Other customers use phone calls to get help

This isn’t the first time a customer has had to call a place to get the help they need.

A Walmart customer shared that it was taking so long to get an employee to unlock a backpack he was interested in that he ended up calling customer service, which sent over two employees—but neither of their keys worked.

The entire saga ended up taking an entire hour, only for him to get to the checkout and see that the actual price of the bag was much more expensive than the price listed on the shelf. So, after all that, he left the item behind.

Other commenters shared their own stories.

“I did this at hotel while standing at the front desk bc she kept answering calls instead of checking us in. We had eye contact while she answered my call,” a user wrote. “She was mad mad.”

“I work at Lowe’s and someone called the store and asked for help on isle 11. I was on lunch and clocked back in to go help lol,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Peyton for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.



