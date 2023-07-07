‘Ulta workers are so much nicer’: Customer calls out Sephora worker who was rude to her when she asked for help

A woman revealed in a viral TikTok how a Sephora worker was allegedly rude to her when she asked for help.

The video featured TikTok user Jennessey (@hennesseybabey) who asks her 13,000 followers, “Is it a requirement to be a f*cking b*tch to work at Sephora?”

After she asked the employee for assistance, the creator says the worker answered in a disrespectful tone, asking, “You need help with what?”

This set off Jennessey to the point where she says she didn’t want to tell the worker that her “lashes were lifting.”

“You look f*cking goofy,” she concludes the video.

The content creator continued to bash the worker’s lashes in the caption, “Mcht least my lashes stay on even after I clock out.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jennessey via Instagram direct message, TikTok direct message, TikTok comment, and Sephora via press email. The video racked up over 345,000 views as of July 7, where viewers agreed with the content creator about Sephora workers being unnecessarily rude.

“They used to ask you if you needed help every .2 seconds ten years ago but now they act like customers are inconveniences,” one viewer said.

“They treated me the same way. Like please be so fr,” a second agreed.

“Walk in w no makeup and they don’t even look at u,” a third added.

In addition, others shared their stories with disrespectful Sephora workers.

“This girl at checkout was trying to gaslight me into signing up for their credit card by using specific terms and words to confuse me,” one user shared.

“Girl this one employee had the nerve to look me up and down & mean mug me soon as I walked in ..I’ve been going to Ulta since,” a second commented.

“Girl yes. I walked in bareface and they asked if I knew what primer was… like I’m here for foundation foo,” a third wrote.

However, Jennessey and other viewers aren’t the first to have unpleasant experiences with Sephora workers. One content creator recalled how a Sephora employee “made her cry” while checking out, remarking about how “bad her skin” looked. Another content creator claimed Sephora employees “smirked at and ignored” her. Yet another TikToker defended people’s opinions about how mean Sephora workers are.