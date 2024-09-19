‘This car will not stop shaking’: Woman says Chevrolet dealership ‘lied’ to her about car after she takes it home

The owner of a newly purchased Chevrolet SS posted a viral video saying the dealership lied to her about the condition of her car.

The user @n55rjaber has reached over 745,000 views on her TikTok. She captioned the video, “I don’t know anything about Chevrolet but this doesn’t sound right at all! I’ll just [stick] to BMW!”

In her 33-second clip, @n55rjaber is seated in the driver’s seat of her car. An on-screen caption says, “Dealership lies to me about their car.”

What happened?

She says that when she bought the car, the dealership told her “there’s only an exhaust” on it. However, she says that before making her video, she took the car for a test drive, and it “will not stop shaking.”

“Can someone tell me why?” she asks viewers. “Maybe you guys can figure it out.”

@n55rjaber steps out of her car, and viewers hear her car loudly rumbling. She flips her camera to show the back end of the car as it continues to make the concerning sound.

Before ending her video, she sits back in the driver’s seat and says, “I think I might have to return the car. It sounds broken.”

“It has a misfire,” a viewer in the comments section told @n55rjaber. “I’ll take it for 3k,” they added.

What is an engine misfire?

Engine misfires occur when one of the cylinders does “not produce sufficient spark or compression and lack of fuel,” Professional Auto Repair states. If a driver doesn’t repair an engine misfire, the most direct effect it will have on the vehicle is that the “fuel economy will suffer.”

“A misfire could also jeopardize your safety on the road,” the site continues, “leading to an accident when your vehicle does not have the power to overtake or avoid a traffic hazard.”

Is selling a car with a bad engine illegal?

Car Brain states that if an owner or dealership is selling a car with an engine that needs work or extensive repairs, whether the action is illegal depends on whether or not you disclose the issues.

“You CAN sell a car with engine problems. It needs to be clearly detailed to the buyer,” the site states.

It also states that selling a car without disclosing problems is illegal.

“If you want to sell your car with mechanical problems, you need to tell the potential buyer any issues your vehicle may have. If you fail to do so, you could face some legality and liability issues down the road,” it adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to @n55rjaber via TikTok comment and direct message. It also reached out to Chevrolet via email.

