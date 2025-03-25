‘Stop playing right now’: Grocery shopper goes to dairy section. Then they notice something strange about Crystal Farms provolone cheese

Grocery shoppers like to think that everything they buy at the store is fresh and of the highest quality.

Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. On the internet, shoppers have told numerous stories of accidentally buying expired food—and in some cases, staff members don’t seem to care, with stores like Dollar Tree and Walmart being accused of putting expired items back on the shelf.

Often, it’s difficult to tell whether an item is still safe to consume without looking at the date. Sometimes, however, it can be glaringly obvious, as this shopper recently shared in a video with over 87,000 views.

What happened to this Crystal Farms cheese?

In the video, TikTok user Kam (@just1kam) shows a bag of Crystal Farms Provolone cheese for sale at a grocery store. Mold can be seen throughout the package, turning the cheese to a blue-grey.

“Stop playing,” she says. “Whoever’s back there, come get this cheese!”

It’s unclear which store Kam is patronizing in the video.

Every provolone cheese is different, but, generally speaking, an unopened pack of provolone cheese can last 3 to 4 months in the fridge. Once it has been opened, however, the cheese has a much shorter lifespan, typically around 1 to 2 weeks.

It’s unclear what happened that caused this cheese to mold. As the entire package is not shown, the expiration date of the cheese is unknown. Therefore, the mold could simply be caused by the cheese being long past its expiration date and the store poorly stocking its shelves.

However, there’s also the possibility that the airtight seal of the packaging was broken, which could lead to an increased rate of mold.

‘And the male Instacart shoppers will choose that one.’

In the comments section, users expressed disgust at the moldy cheese still for sale in the store. Others shared their own moldy food stories.

“And the male instacart shoppers will choose that one…,” joked a user, referencing the meme about male Instacart shoppers.

“One time I was looking for Dukes Hot & spicy sausages and the only pack they had was COMPLETELY fuzzy with mold. I found the nearest employee and he was so rude,” added another. “Like ok fine, you eat it then lil boy.”

“I thought that was a design on the pack till you moved it,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kam via TikTok DM and comment, and Crystal Farms via email.

