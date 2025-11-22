Couple finds “creepy secret” rooms in 130-year-old house after mysterious letter arrives from former owner

TikTokers Courtney and Matt (@living_in_history) recently shared that their Victorian-style house held more secrets than they expected. They said a mysterious letter from the “last surviving member” of the Madison family, who previously owned the house, revealed some of its hidden history.

Not only that, the couple explained on TikTok that the message arrived from Canada and came addressed only to “purchaser.” The intrigue alone pulled in millions of viewers, who watched as the pair explored their 132-year-old property.

According to Courtney, the letter opened with, “Let me introduce myself. I am the last surviving member of the Madison family who once owned the house, and I grew up in it.” It went on, “‘I would like to […] tell you about the secret rooms and a few things you may not have been told when you bought the house.’”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Courtney wrote, “When we purchased this home, we had no idea there was a compartment hidden inside one of the fireplaces. It wasn’t until we got a mysterious letter from a former occupant that we discovered it.”

“I’m certain we’d have lived here for years, never finding it had it not been for our secret letter writer.”

What the letter revealed about the house

The couple, who have kept their location anonymous, said the letter encouraged them to search for several concealed features. Consequently, they began a walkthrough of the sprawling home, which they purchased from a historical society.

Their first discovery sat above the fireplace in the front parlor. Behind a mirrored panel, they discovered a hidden liquor cabinet containing decades-old bottles. They uncovered everything from a French Rosé from 1970, a Cabernet Sauvignon from 1989, to several aged spirits as well. The stash looked untouched, and the couple said in the video that they had no idea it existed.

Then they turned to another clue. The letter mentioned a secret spot “in the [bathroom], directly opposite the door in the wall.” As they examined the area, they expected a full room. However, the space turned out to be a cramped crawl area.

Courtney called it “by far the scariest room” due to its worn and outdated condition. She added, “My guess is there probably used to be some kind of room up here, but really, it’s just a creepy attic space.”

Hidden items found in secret compartments around the house

Beyond the structural surprises, the couple said the previous owners left an assortment of antique pieces throughout the house. For example, they found a vintage music box that played a creepy version of the wedding march.

Viewers flooded the comments of their discovery videos with enthusiasm for the hidden rooms and finds.

“Our home has no shortage of mystery surrounding it and we’ve found hundreds of antiques hidden throughout,” Courtney told the Daily Dot.

“But my favorite has to be either the 1880s music box we found buried beneath trunks in a storage closet, or the WWI Army Corps Uniform we found inside an old steam trunk in the corner of the basement.”

One user wrote, “I’m late but I saw this on Snapchat and had to find your channel to catch up. This letter gives me The Watcher vibes 😂 but this adventure is so fun.”

Another added, “I’m probably way more excited than I should be for someone I don’t know. 😂 I LOVE old houses though!!” Someone else celebrated the original letter itself, saying, “I love that [the previous owner] mailed you a letter telling you all about the house. So cool!”

Several people referenced Blue’s Clues in their comments on the initial post, jokingly writing things like, “we just got a letter, we just got a letter, we just got a letter, spooky things await.”

