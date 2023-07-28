‘I didn’t like the attitude’: Customer walks out of Cracker Barrel after worker asked him ‘who are you looking for?’ instead of taking his order

After stopping by a Cracker Barrel for a meal, a customer claims they walked out of the establishment due to mistreatment from two workers.

In a viral TikTok video, user @legendary.icon recounts his experience at a Cracker Barrel in Alpharetta, Georgia while making a stop for food. In the clip, the creator pans the camera to the large white truck they drive parked in the parking lot and explains that he’s a truck driver who just “wanted something to eat.”

However, this was not obvious to the worker they first encountered at Cracker Barrel. According to the TikToker’s caption and implication, he believes this was because they were racially profiled and discriminated against. The video has over 415,000 views and more than 5,000 comments as of Friday.

“Ya better stop letting these companies play with ya,” the TikToker begins his video.

He explains how upon walking into the restaurant, the first thing the worker asked him was, “Who are you looking for?” The customer found this odd because he says he was simply there to place an order.

He says he was taken aback by the lack of usual greeting restaurant hosts reserve for paying customers.

“‘I’m not looking for anybody I want to place an order,'” the creator recalls telling the employee. “And she says, ‘OK, I’ll get somebody to come up.'”

However, when the second employee appears, the TikToker says the worker simply asked him, “what do you want?”

“I turned around and walked out. I didn’t like the attitude, I didn’t like the vibes,” @legendary.icon says.

In the caption, he wrote, “My terrible experience at #CrackerBarrel” followed by the hashtags #discriminatory #blm #racialawareness, among others.

Viewers were sympathetic to @legendary.icon’s feelings and echoed familiar experiences of mistreatment at restaurants in the comments section.

“I also had an experience with this restaurant in South Carolina years ago which is why they have not seen me since,” one commenter said.

“‘What do you want’ should have been, ‘Good afternoon Sir, what can I get for you?’ Glad you walked out,” another mentioned.

“​​Wow so disrespectful. So sorry you had to experience this,” sympathized another.

“I be f*cking hungry and starve before I just let you talk to me like I’m not a paying customer. Like I just come in here on some bullsh*t f*ck,” @legendary.icon concludes.

This isn’t the first time Cracker Barrel has been criticized for alleged racial discrimination. In 2022, a former Cracker Barrel employee claimed workers used “code words” when referring to Black customers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @legendary.icon and Cracker Barrel via email for comment.