“Bad on every level”: Shoppers hate the new version of Costco’s Danish cookie tins this year

Some Costco members consider returning their tins of the classic Danish cookies after noticing signs of AI on the lid.

Is there AI art on Costco’s Danish cookie tins this year?

According to The Takeout, the warehouse’s Danish cookie tins are generally considered a holiday classic, with customers gifting them or repurposing them as reusable containers. However, one customer noticed something wrong with the artwork this year.

In a post on the r/Costco subreddit, a Costco member published pictures of the newest edition of the brand’s Danish cookie tins.

“Disappointed in Costco [quality control],” they write.

On the lids of the one-pound tins, a child misses half of its arm, and the wind turbines are missing their blades. One house on the left side of the scene appears warped.

However, not all Danish cookie tins are impacted. On Costco’s website, some lids feature different art without signs of AI.

What do customers think of the tins’ art?

In the comments of the Reddit post, Costco members threaten to return the containers featuring AI art, saying it ruins the appeal of the classic holiday cookies.

“Why can’t they use the same damn picture they’ve been using for years? Why do they have to make a ‘new’ image that looks exactly the same as the old one but worse? I know changing the design costs money,” one comments.

“Slop outside, slop inside,” another suggests. “When companies unabashedly use AI slop like this, it sends the signal that they are willing to cut corners and hope you don’t notice. It’s fair to assume that they are cutting corners in other respects you can’t immediately see — ingredients, quality, food safety, etc etc.”

A third remarks, “Easy skip. I wont support anything with AI ‘artwork.’”

Others joke about how the bizarre image made it through quality control.

“That’s not AI, the Danish were just really bad at making windmills and now just keep doing it out of national pride stubbornness,” a commenter quips.

A second ponders, “So is this like supposed to be the climate change holiday tin. Bad on so many levels. One windmill is 3 bladed and the banister at the top of it is melted. The lake is have iced over and half melted. I’m not from there northern part of the country, but please correct me if I am wrong.”

