Costco rotisserie is the highest pressure job in the world’: Customer films people at Costco waiting for rotisserie chicken

If you’ve ever shopped at Costco during a busy period, then you know how difficult it can be to get your hands on some of the chain’s most sought-after items.

TikToker Michael Wong (@abovewongart) recently went viral after posting a short clip, which has received more than 580,000 views, where he claims that “the highest pressure job in the world” is making Costco’s rotisserie chickens.

https://www.tiktok.com/@abovewongart/video/7230944989650390315

Wong writes in a text overlay of the video, which shows a Costco employee in the prepared foods section laying out a metal rack containing several recently prepared rotisserie chickens: “Costco Rotisserie is the highest pressure job in the world. People waiting…scrambles to get mine.”

Near the end of the nine-second clip, he pans the camera around the store to reveal several other customers waiting near the rotisserie chicken area in order to purchase one. He closes out the video by showing a packaged chicken in his cart. The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco and Wong via email for further information.

Costco’s rotisserie chickens remain one of the company’s highest-selling products: in 2022 the bulk retailer moved 117 million of them, and it’s not difficult to understand why: each chicken weighs around 3lbs, and they only cost $4.99 each.

One commenter expressed their fondness for the offering: “Their chicken is super bussin so…”

There were others who remarked on the hectic nature of working as a Costco employee due to the demand from some of the store’s key items: “Costco shoppers genuinely need help, people would just walk into the bakery and make demands. One dude almost walked into the oven to get croissants.”

Someone else replied to Wong, stating that there’s an even more demanding area of the store for employees to work in: “Sorry, no it’s Costco food court. From a food court employee.”

One TikTok user said that they worked at another budget retailer, Sam’s Club, who stated that they experienced a similar demand for rotisserie chickens at the store. But since they couldn’t keep up with customers’ “demands.”

Another commenter criticized a customer quirk that can make the process of moving the chickens from off the shelves a more time-consuming venture for other shoppers: “Then there’s always that one old man [who looks] at the chickens grabbing each one and looking at them.”