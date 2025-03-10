‘I have been looking for this box a couple years now’: Woman buys box of Costco crab legs for $479. Then she sees what’s inside

This Costco king crab box costs a whopping $479 bucks. So how much crab comes inside it?

Food vlogger and TikTok user Maggie (@maggieeatsss) has been hunting her white whale—the 10-pound Costco box of king crab legs—for years. Now she’s found it and is doing an unboxing reveal.

So is it worth it? Or are you better off buying your “bargain” crab legs elsewhere?

She posted her unboxing vid to her TikTok account on Jan. 8. So far it’s garnered over 2.2 million views.

Unboxing Costco crab legs

“I have been looking for this box, the 10-pound box of king crab legs for a couple [of] years now, Maggie states at the video’s beginning.

“I saw them a couple of years ago and it was like in the two to three hundred range,” she claims. “Almost $500 now! For 10 pounds of king crab.”

Maggie states that “95% of the time I order from Alaska King Crab Company.” She states she uses her own discount code, available on her Linktree to buy four-pound portions from the online retailer. The price? Around $360.”

“Alaska King Crab Company’s crab legs have never disappointed me,” she claims, “Costco’s have.”

“Ten pounds of king crab is, to me, 10 good legs,” she declares before opening the Costco king crab box. “This could be a box full of [expletive].”

After the opening and the reveal, Maggie inspects the crab. “So, they’re not the XXL [legs],” she states. And each leg seems to weigh less than one pound, unlike the Alaska King boxes.

However, “I’m OK with this,” she tells her viewers. “I think it was worth it.”

Why is King Crab so pricey?

Lots of factors affect the price of seafood, including crab. Size, quality, and where it’s purchased can all make a difference in how hefty a price you pay.

According to Maine Lobster Now, “Prices for fresh, live king crab are generally on the higher end, reaching $50 to $60 per pound. This is because fresh king crab is difficult to source and is often sold during peak harvest seasons.”

Maggie’s 10-pound box fits into the lower end of the parameter. Meaning she likely got a good deal buying the Costco box.

King crab packs such a hefty markup because of how limited the supply is as well as how dangerous it is to harvest the crustacean. Any regular viewer of “The Deadliest Catch “ knows that King crab fishing is one of the most dangerous kinds.

In addition, the crabs are highly prized for their flavor and delicacy. According to Global Seafoods, king crab, “Meat is sweet, tender, and juicy, with a rich, briny flavor that sets it apart from other crab varieties.”

“Compared to snow crab or Dungeness crab, king crab offers a richer, more indulgent experience.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via email for further statement.

Viewers speak

Viewers were impressed by the crab box’s hefty price tag.

“For $479, I just know I ain’t sharing it with nobody,” one person wrote.

One viewer wrote, “$479 would be a month of groceries for my house! lol.”

Another viewer stated, “I hope one day I have king crab leg money. I’m over here trying to get two weeks of meals for my family for $100.”

One other wrote that they were grateful to have less expensive tastes.

“I am a Dungeness crab legs girly. My boyfriend is from Alaska and after having both kinds, I realized I liked Dungeness more. And I don’t need a second mortgage to buy them.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Maggie via email and TikTok message for further comment.

