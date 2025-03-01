‘Not even their Kirkland brand!’: Buy your salt at Costco? It could be the real reason you’re tired all the time

A lactation consultant visiting a Costco noticed something all the salts had in common. She is raising the alarm for people who have thyroid conditions—even though what she’s saying might run counter to medical advice.

Featured Video

Redlands, Calif.-based creator Karolina Ochoa (@lactationhub) touts her status as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant in her TikTok. She created a video that has more than 688,000 views as of Friday.

The video shows what is presumably her family and her walking down an aisle in a Costco reviewing various salts. All of them carry a message noting, “This salt does not supply iodide, a necessary nutrient.”

Her on-screen caption reads, “If you get your salt at Costco and your thyroid is going crazy and you’re tired all the time, it could be an iodine deficiency.”

Advertisement

In the caption accompanying the video, she pointedly asks Costco directly, “What’s up with the salt?”

She then lets loose in the caption, “Just realized Costco doesn’t carry a single iodized salt – not even their Kirkland brand! With iodine deficiency making a comeback, you’d think they would at least offer the option. Sea salt, Himalayan salt, kosher salt… but no iodized table salt in sight.”

From there, she leaps to, “If you’re having thyroid issues like hypothyroidism and shop at Costco, here’s your clue. You might need to grab your iodized salt elsewhere!”

There’s quite a bit to unpack here.

Advertisement

More about iodine (and iodide)

According to the Association for the Advancement of Restorative Medicine, “Iodide is the ionic state of iodine, occurring when iodine forms a salt with another element, such as potassium. In this form, iodide can be ingested or applied topically (such as with povidone-iodine, an iodide).

“Dietary iodine, such as that found in seaweed, is present in the iodide form, as is the iodine in iodized salt (supplied either as potassium iodide, potassium iodate, sodium iodide, or sodium iodate). Iodine purchased from the local drug store is often a solution of iodine made from dissolving iodine crystals (I2) and potassium iodide in water.”

Iodized salt can be a way to get iodine into one’s system, but it’s not the only way.

Advertisement

According to the National Institutes of Health, fish (such as cod and tuna), seaweed, shrimp, and other seafood are all rich in iodine. Dairy products (such as milk, yogurt, and cheese) and eggs will also provide that nutrient.

“Iodized salt is essential for your health, but you should have it in moderation,” cautions WebMD, noting that while it does boost thyroid function, it also can “pose a danger to your health” if you use a lot of salt.

And the Mayo Clinic warned, “It’s best not to take iodine supplements unless your healthcare professional tells you to do so.”

That counsel adds, “It’s true that having too little iodine in the body can cause hypothyroidism. But the condition can have other causes. If a lack of iodine isn’t the reason that you have hypothyroidism, then taking iodine supplements won’t help you. In fact, getting too much iodine from supplements could cause hypothyroidism or make it worse.”

Advertisement

It advises to instead take one of several medications geared specifically for hypothyroidism.

Viewers were skeptical of her advice

People viewing the video shared their opinions.

“This is a well known sea salt issue not a Costco issue,” said one. “If you’re eating anything else besides fruits veg and meat you cook at home your iodine intake is fine.”

Advertisement

“Iodine deficiency is rare in the US considering iodine is in many foods we eat. Not just in our salt,” said another. “Not saying to not get the salt you want but saying iodine deficiency is misinformation.”

That led the creator to respond. “You’d be surprised to find out that iodine deficiency is coming back in North America and babies are being born with Cretinism again.”

Indeed, an Associated Press story from January reported that the issue is back on the medical radar. It shared one anecdotal account from a 13-year-old who had a ballooning neck. The condition puzzled doctors until iodine deficiency was found to be the culprit.

“Today, people are getting less iodine because of changes in diet and food manufacturing,” the article noted. “Although most people are still getting enough, researchers have increasingly been reporting low levels of iodine in pregnant women and other people, raising concerns about an impact on their newborns. And there is also a very small, but growing, number of reports of iodine deficiency in kids.”

Advertisement

Finally, one argued for medical intervention for a thyroid issue vs. attempting to fix it with salt.

“If your thyroid is doing ANYTHING you should go to the doctor hello,” that person said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok and Instagram direct message and to Costco via online media form.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.