‘Idk why but i judge people who do this’: Driver roasts Costco shoppers who don’t use extender when they get gas. Should you?

Filling up one’s gas tank is a normal part of every car owner’s routine. However, it’s not as similar across vehicles as one might expect.

Featured Video

For example, modern cars are produced with their fuel caps on either side of the car. This means that if you’re at a station where a pump is only available for one side, you either have to wait or carefully maneuver your car to make the pump work for you.

But for those stuck in this situation while waiting to refuel at Costco, there may be another option. TikTok user Nicole (@spaceynicc) recently revealed this in a video with over 1.9 million views.

What is the Costco gas pump extender?

In her video, Nicole shows the gas pump she’s currently using. Rather than wait for a pump on the correct side, she simply uses the long line on the Costco pump to fill her car from the opposite side.

Advertisement

“Using 100% of my brain by using the extender at the gas pump and not waiting like these SHEEP,” she writes in the text overlaying the video, showing the other people waiting to use a pump on the side matching their fuel door.

“You literally don’t have to wait,” she adds in the caption.

Is this allowed?

While Nicole noted in a follow-up video that the pumps at Costco are specifically designed for this purpose, many simply didn’t believe it.

Advertisement

However, Costco’s website proves that Nicole is in the right. According to a Q&A posted on the site, the chain’s stations are designed so that every pump has “extra-long hoses [to] allow fueling from either side of the vehicle, so there is no need to be concerned with which lane to choose.”

The reason for this innovation, they say, is due to their gas stations’ one-way traffic.

“Costco’s approach to fuel is the same as inside the warehouse – high volume and low prices,” the site reads. “One-way traffic makes it easier to get in and out of our stations quickly.”

Advertisement

‘I used to…’

In the comments section, many users said they were unaware of this tip. Others claimed that trying to actually use the gas extender caused them headaches.

“Some mid life crisis lady tried yelling out her window at me that I was “not allowed” to be doing that,” claimed a user. “I think she was just mad I used my brain because there was atleast 15 cars waiting 4 right side.”

“i’ll wait forever just because i’m so bad at using the extender and get embarrassed easily,” offered another. “i’m too short i have to like chuck it over my car.”

Advertisement

“I used to…then one time I pulled up and it like didn’t extend???? So I never have again out of the embarrassment of having to get back in my car and pull back around,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via media relations contact form and Nicole via TikTok comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.