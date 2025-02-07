‘This pmo so bad’: Woman buys cake from Costco but it’s ‘dry.’ Then she tries to return it

Costco has a pretty infamous return policy. Used couches, charred grills, dropped pies—the Costco return center has seen and accepted it all.

So, it’s no surprise that a woman was able to return a cake from the big box store after finding it “too dry.”

TikTok user @mylonepov creates “point of view” clips for her 213,000 followers. In her videos, she normalizes doing things alone, like going out to eat alone or going to the movies alone.

In a video with over 206,000 views, she takes viewers with her to Costco in Alhambra, California, to return a cake.

“Returning this cake because it was so dry,” she says. She’s holding the cake in question. It’s adorned with red, blue, and yellow flowers. “This was probably the worst cake I’ve had. It looked good, but it was so dry and had no flavor,” she added in the caption.

“Hi. Can I return this cake?” she asks the worker when she gets to the return center. The worker accepts her return. The TikToker shared in the caption, “Felt a bit embarrassed returning it, but there was no way I could eat it.”

Then the TikToker goes about her adventure. She does some shopping, eats at the food court, and tries free samples.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mylonepov via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Costco via media contact form.

Is it OK to return eaten food?

Viewers shared their thoughts on returning food. Many agreed that they would’ve done the same and lauded Costco’s generous return policy.

“I’ve returned mini cheesecakes and shrimp before hahaha no shame in returning stuff,” one viewer wrote.

“My family bought and ate like 3/4 of a pumpkin pie one Thanksgiving and none of us liked it so we returned the 1/4 piece … keep that receipt lmao,” another said.

“Costco has a crazy good return policy,” a third said.

A fourth applauded, “I’m so proud of you for returning the cake. most people would have just suffered but in reality if it’s not something you wanted or liked, this was the perfect course of action. and we got a cookie!”

Is this abusing Costco’s return policy?

However, some argued that returns like this will ruin a good thing, like Costco’s return policy.

“Returning a cake because she just doesn’t like it is going to ruin it for the rest of us. prices ultimately go up eventually return policies change,” one wrote.

“This pmo so bad,” another said.

Costco has not indicated it is changing its return policy anytime soon. However, the store can revoke a membership if they suspect the member is abusing its return policy. While there isn’t a set number, double-digit unreasonable returns per month can catch the retailer’s eye, per barchart.

