‘I thought they cared about us’: Costco shopper pays $15 for Kirkland peppermint bark. Then she takes a closer look

Corporations are turning into the Grinch as they let shrinkflation affect beloved holiday classics. At least, that’s what one customer argues when it comes to Costco’s beloved peppermint bark.

Costco has maintained a positive status in the public eye due to their $1.50 hot dog combo and $5, which the CEO assures aren’t going away anytime soon.

People are so loyal to the store because of affordable deals like this, that after the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, people joked that the only CEOs that were safe from the public’s weather were the Arizona Iced Tea (which has kept its price at 99 cents) and Costco CEO.

Yet, it doesn’t seem like this price loyalty applies to all customer favorites.

What happened to Costco’s peppermint bark?

In a viral video that’s gained a whopping 5.1 million views, artist Adelisa (@infinitely.balanced) called out Costco for changing one of her favorite holiday treats—the peppermint bark.

“Shrinkflation is pissing me off,” Adelisa said.

“Costco? What the f*ck is this?” she said, holding up a plastic tray filled with peppermint bark.

Adelisa pointed out that she bought the same item just the year before, but there was a significant difference. She used to not be able to even break the peppermint bark pieces in half because they were so thick.

But now she shows that they’re so thin, “it disappears” when she holds them on a horizontal plane. Judging by the video, the bark looks to have the thickness of a couple of coins stacked on each other.

Adelisa said she noticed the size discrepancy in the store but still bought it because she wanted to indulge in the seasonal item.

And it wasn’t necessarily the change in thickness that bothered her since that actually kinda worked out to her benefit.

“I have been eating it like an animal the other one was a pain in the [expletive] to break so it did keep me from eating it all the time lol,” she wrote in a comment.

Her real grip was the fact that it cost $15 for half the quantity. In the comment section, she pointed out that the allegedly heavier pack cost a mere $10 in years prior.

“I remember it always being a DEAL,” she wrote.

Where’s the proof?

A mother-daughter duo that reviews the peppermint bark every year chimed in with picture proof of the change.

They showed that the peppermint bark, which is already sold out at their local Costco, used to come in a very different container.

But based on the label on the old packing and an Uber Eats product listing, it seems the quantity has stayed steady at 22 oz.

So, it seems this is a case of inflation, not shrinkflation.

“It’s important to speak on these things that we notice!!” a top comment read.

“Not Costco I thought they cared about us,” a person said.

“I know it’s convenient to buy some already made, but you could make a bigger batch for the same price if not less!! it’s so easy to make,” another chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Adlis for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Costco via email.

