‘Would anyone even use this?’: Costco shopper calls out ‘ridiculous’ 10-foot blanket. Viewers praise it

Along with beloved customer favorites like its chicken bakes and bulk products, Costco also sells some items that a typical shopper might not expect. For example, in addition to a variety of generic and name-brand clothing options, Costco sells clothes branded with its own logo. The store also offers merchandise featuring the name of its own store label, Kirkland Signature.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after revealing another peculiar Costco product: a giant blanket.

“I’m at Costco, and I found the most ridiculous thing—and I need to know, like, would anyone user this?” asks TikTok user Rebecca Schlafer (@mrs.shewolf34). The camera then points to a blanket. “That blanket right there is 10 feet big!”

Schlafer’s video currently has over 2.7 million views.

The blanket appears to be Costco’s Life Comfort Family Blanket. The product enjoys positive reviews, with Costco describing it as “perfect for picnics, movie nights, or the ultimate blanket fort.”

“Like, you can make a tent with that,” Schlafer states in the video. “Does anyone actually own that?”

In the comments section, users eagerly announced that, if they didn’t have the blanket already, they planned to purchase it soon.

“Do I own it no. Do I want it after seeing this yes,” said a user.

“I do own one and it is perfect to share on the couch with your family! or make an awesome fort,” added another. “It was definitely worth the purchase!”

“A blanket the dog can steal and I’d still actually have some too,” offered a third.

“Hahahaha my husband just bought this. It’s so soft and the whole family fits under it,” stated an additional TikToker.

Apparently, Schlafer managed to be convinced by the deluge of positive comments. She later returned to Costco to purchase the blanket herself, documenting the experience on TikTok.

“All of you told me I had to get the ginormous blankie,” she says in the follow-up. She then shows herself choosing one of the large blankets, which cost her just $20.

“It’s normally $28, so I couldn’t pass it up,” she explained in a comment.

Other users remained enthusiastic, with that enthusiasm only increasing upon seeing the low price.

“$20?!? I’m renewing my membership right now!” exclaimed a commenter.

“$20??” wrote a second. “note to self…text dad to get this on his next Costco run.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Schlafer via email.

Update 9:42am CT Oct. 2: In an email to the Daily Dot, Schlafer says that her experience since buying the blanket has been positive.

“I couldn’t believe I passed it the first time I made the video, but I must say, I’m pleasantly surprised by how much my family and I have enjoyed the Costco blanket since we bought it,” she wrote. “It’s incredibly soft and comfortable, and the size is perfect for family snuggle sessions.”

“As for its uses, we’ve found it to be an excellent addition to our movie nights,” she continued. “Unlike smaller blankets, the Costco blanket easily accommodates our entire family without anyone having to fight over who gets more coverage. It has transformed our movie nights into cozy, stress-free experiences, especially during the Halloween season when we love to watch spooky films together.”

So would she recommend it?

“I would highly recommend this product to others, without a doubt,” she declared. “It’s a fantastic value for the price, and the quality is top-notch. Plus, the convenience it brings to family gatherings and movie nights is simply unbeatable.”