Introducing ‘Cooked,’ a viral recipe test kitchen

Have you ever gotten a case of food envy while doom-scrolling? You see a new, drool-inducing recipe on your feed that you just have to try yourself. But the recipe calls for over 10 ingredients, a variety of cooking methods, and hours out of your day. Is satiating your curiosity really worth all that money, effort, and time?

Featured Video

Thanks to the subscriber feedback we gathered through our end-of-the-year survey, web_crawlr is launching a new recipe-centric column, Cooked.

And Cooked is here to sift through the noise for you.

I’m Eilish (yes, like Billie Eilish) O’Sullivan, the associate managing editor of the Daily Dot. And I’m no stranger to the phrase “TikTok made me do it”—especially when it comes to food trends. The viral Bella Hadid salad had me in a chokehold for, I kid you not, two months straight. And I only take my burgers onion-wrapped, Flying Dutchman-style at In-N-Out now.

Advertisement

I know just as well as any of you how influential TikTok can be. But not every viral trend is worthy of its hype.

That’s why I’ll be trying out viral recipes to see which are legit and which are just engagement fodder. Thinking about hand-grating 2-and-a-half pounds of cheese for a viral macaroni and cheese dish? Let that elbow rest until I find out if the recipe will really make your dish the star of the show at your next holiday gathering.

Every other week, I’ll be diving into the origins of a new recipe and rating it. Most importantly, I’ll be letting you know whether or not I recommend you also give it a go.

Join us for our first edition next Tuesday as I attempt to recreate the viral Dubai chocolate strawberry cup. But as you wait, feel free to send in any recipes you’d like to see me try next. And no recipe is off-limits. Seriously, I will scramble pancakes and blend spaghetti in the name of journalism.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.