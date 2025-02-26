‘It wasn’t sealed’: Contractor removes homeowner’s microwave to replace it. Then he finds 5 skeletons above it

A contractor went into a homeowner’s kitchen for a routine microwave replacement gig. Then he and his crew found something unexpected: Five bird skeletons.

TikTok user @stupid..is..funny posted a video with his discovery on Feb. 24. In the video, which has since amassed 167,000 views, @stupid..is..funny and his crew are on the site of what was supposed to be an easy microwave replacement project. But things took a turn when they took the old microwave down.

“Yet another installment of ‘You think you saw everything,’” @stupid..is..funny says to start the video. “We were asked to take out the stove and a microwave for a client so they could put in a new one.”

Contractor removes homeowner’s microwave

As you’d probably expect, the hole where the microwave used to be is more than a bit dusty.

“A little dirty,” he says. “Vents to the outside. Apparently, it wasn’t sealed very well. Because look what we found on top of the microwave.”

The TikToker turns the camera onto the old microwave. And that’s when the bird skeletons come into view. “One, two, three, four—at least five dead birds,” he says. “Lord knows how long they’ve been there.”

He turns to one of his companions. “Do you think we can save them?” he asks. His associate jokes, “Yeah, CPR. Mouth to mouth.”

How did the bird skeletons get there?

All kitchens have some sort of ventilation system, and some of those ventilation systems require outside ventilation installed by a professional. Presumably, if that job is done by a subpar contractor, birds or rodents could sneak into the vent duct and get trapped there.

Six years ago, a Reddit user posted to r/homeowners for advice about a potential bird stuck in their range exhaust fan. One user suggested addressing the issue immediately. They said a similar issue in their home resulted in them having to replace the entire range hood.

“I had the same problem earlier in the spring in my new home,” the user wrote. “There were four birds just chilling in there pooping everywhere. The longer you ignore, the more damage will be done. I got a pair of thick rubber gloves from Lowes, got on a ladder, opened the flap on the exterior of my house and started grabbing them. They were so slippery because they were covered in their own poop but they all flew out one at a time after a good 10 minutes or so.”

The user continued, “After that, I replaced the entire range and the exit wall cap with one that had a mesh screen. Birds have mites that can get into your house. Address the issue now!”

Viewers react to the five bird skeletons

In the comments, users cracked jokes and made their own observations about the situation.

“I was expecting mice or rats, but BIRDS???” wrote one user.

A second user defended the homeowners from abuse elsewhere in the comments. “Y’all, even if they did ‘smell it’ who thinks ‘let me check behind the microwave?’ Like be for real!” they wrote.

A third user joked, “Why is the microwave chirping at me?”

The TikToker replied, “It all makes sense now. I thought it was the low battery in the smoke detector.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @stupid..is..funny via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

