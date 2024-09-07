‘I’m paying them tens of thousands of dollars a year’: Woman says college gave her faulty fridge causing all her insulin to expire within 30 days

A student says that the fridge in her dorm broke, ruining the medication she needs to survive with type 1 diabetes.

In a video with over 355,000 views, TikToker Meredith (@sleepy_salad_) shows a clip of her removing insulin containers from a mini fridge. In the background, sad violin music plays.

“So guys, this is actually the sound of my college giving me a broken fridge, causing all of my insulin to expire in 30 days when I’m paying them tens of thousands of dollars a year,” the on-screen text reads.

For people with type 1 diabetes, injectable insulin helps regulate their blood sugar, preventing health complications. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), insulin exposed to high temperatures or left unrefrigerated may become ineffective within 28 days.

The caption says, “I actually have no idea what to do.”

Do schools have to provide refrigerators to students with type 1 diabetes?

According to the American Diabetes Association, schools aren’t legally required to provide diabetes management supplies to students. However, many provide refrigerators in on-campus housing as accommodation.

However, viewers urge Meredith to contact her school’s housing department to get a new fridge and explain the issue.

“Email the person in charge of housing. CC maintenance, the dean of student affairs, your chancellor. Anyone important who should know how ESSENTIAL a working fridge can be to some students,” one suggests. Meredith responds, writing, “I’m trying to get this fixed asap so I went to housing in person but I’ll do this aswell.”

“I’d even set up an ADA file with your school and explain the need for a fridge for your insulin, they may be able to make the rental free bc you prove it is essential,” another commenter says.

Viewers offer solutions

In the comments, other college students suggest ways to get her medication covered and how to prevent her medicine from expiring again until her school fixes her fridge.

“Call your insurance company asap! I’d buy a cheap mini fridge and put a smart thermostat inside to alert you if it gets too warm in the future,” one writes.

“If you have renters insurance (mines called gradguard i think) they should be able to compensate you!” another notes.

Pharmacy technicians urge Meredith to reach out to her insurance to see if she can get the expired medication replaced.

“I’m a pharmacy tech. Call the manufacturer and see how long the insulin is good for at room temp to preserve them until the expiration date. They can still be viable to last depending on the drug,” one says.

“Pharmacy tech here! Call your insurance and they can sometimes provide an emergency override covering another supply of insulin!” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Meredith via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

