‘When I worked at wing stop and ppl would ask why we charged for ranch’: Cold Stone Creamery worker shows the real reason Reese’s costs extra

At Cold Stone Creamery, customers can customize their ice cream, but certain toppings may cost extra, a Cold Stone Creamery employee reveals.

In a recent video, TikTok user Lilli (@lovelillii) explains how she has to individually unwrap Reese’s cups at her job at Cold Stone Creamery. In an on-screen caption, she writes, “What do you mean more Reese’s costs extra? Ma’am, I have to individually unwrap them daily. You can pay the $.75 extra.”

She pans the camera to the open box of empty Reese’s peanut butter cup wrappers. The five-second clip has amassed 2.3 million views since it was posted. Many former Cold Stone Creamery workers resonated with Lilli’s video.

Former Cold Stone employees agree

“I knew this was Cold Stone immediately. This made my wrists BURN,” one viewer wrote.

“I unwrapped 500 individual Reese’s cup by hand in a half hour while working at cold stone,” a second shared.

“hated working there omfg when you accidentally throw the chocolate in the garbage instead of the wrapper,” a third recalled.

In addition, other food workers said they can relate to Lilli’s experience at Cold Stone Creamery.

“When I worked at Wingstop and people would ask why we charged for ranch. Like I have to make 10 gallons and portion it all into 2 ounce cups every morning. That’s why,” one user said.

“One time my restaurant ran out of salt and pepper that I needed for a recipe. My manager handed me SALT AND PEPPER PACKETS. IT WAS A BATCH RECIPE,” a second commented.

Why do some places charge extra for toppings?

Cold Stone Creamery’s website doesn’t specifically confirm if it charges extra for Reese’s. However, they do charge more for their ice cream and certain toppings than other chains. Cold Stone Creamery attributes the prices to its decision to use “higher quality” ingredients.

In a follow-up video, Lilli explained why there’s an extra charge for the Reese’s topping. “It’s corporate. You can’t do anything about it. I just work there,” she said. She added that the video was a joke meant to relate to other fast-food workers.

Some restaurants choose to charge extra for toppings and condiments. There are several reasons, including to prevent abuse and cover the cost of the operations. For example, last year, McDonald’s started charging 25 cents for ketchup packets to prevent customers from taking more than they need.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lilli via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Cold Stone Creamery via press email.

