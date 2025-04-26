‘COLD STONE HAS LOST..THEY MIND’: Customer goes to Cold Stone. Then he takes a closer look at the triple pint

A Cold Stone Creamery customer was left speechless after popping into the store and noticing the price for a triple pint of ice cream. It seemed many were just as flabbergasted as TikToker Rob (@action4hope), since his clip earned 207,000 views in just a day.

An unbelievable sight at Cold Stone

Rob’s clip begins with him at Cold Stone, looking into the camera with a shocked expression. He then zooms in on the sign for an Everybody’s triple pint ice cream. The price tag reads, “$21.99,” prompting Rob to write in the text overlay, “Yo Coldstone has lost they damn mind.”

“Yo $22 for a hallf G!” he added in the caption, while tagging Cold Stone Creamery. (Note: a triple pint does not equal a half gallon.)

In the comments section, many agreed with Rob, chastising the ice cream brand for its hefty price tag.

One wrote, “This place is always extremely overpriced.” Another added, “Stop paying for it. it’s really that simple. let’s see if they’re willing to go out of business instead of dropping prices.”

Rob replied that he ended up getting the smallest size and splitting it with someone. “Won’t be back,” he added.

Is Cold Stone ice cream worth it?

Cold Stone Creamery has been around since 1988, making it a steadfast pillar in the ice cream business. Still, the question of whether Cold Stone’s ice cream is worth the price isn’t new. This same question was posed in a Quora forum 12 years ago, with the headline being, “Why is ColdStone Creamery so outrageously expensive?” Similarly, in a Reddit post from 2021, a user posted in the r/unpopularopinion Reddit page, “Cold Stone is not worth the price.”

Their post criticized the creamery’s portion sizes and said they were “surprised their corporate still survives charging 8~11 dollar item for a dinky serving of personal dessert.”

There have been many comparisons between Cold Stone and other popular brands, like Tillamook and Baskin-Robbins. Cold Stone rarely comes out on top, usually for the same reason that the price is too expensive for what you get.

What’s so special about Cold Stone?

One thing that sets Cold Stone apart, however, is that the ice cream is made fresh daily on site. Many also attribute its creamy texture to the higher butterfat content (contains 12% to 14% butterfat). The chain also mixes your ice cream with any of the 30-plus toppings you choose right in front of you. This, coupled with the creamier-than-most texture, makes it easy to see why Cold Stone can be a favorite for many. Still, despite the taste, the number one criticism has always been the price.

As one viewer wrote, “It’s good ice cream (some flavors), but it sure ain’t $21.99 good.”

“It’s overpriced but Cold Stone is some top-tier ice cream that you can get,” another echoed.

Others would rather stick to their tried-and-true ice cream favorites instead of shelling out $22 for a triple pint.

“Dairy Queen drive through a blizzard has never failed me lol,” one said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rob via TikTok direct message and comment. We also reached out to Cold Stone via email.



