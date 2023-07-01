‘When someone asks for a coke and a water…’: Texas Roadhouse servers share their biggest pet peeves

If you’ve ever wondered what annoys your server the most, this viral TikTok video might give you some clues.

TikToker Haley (@hay1502) posted a video on May 31 interviewing several of her co-workers at Texas Roadhouse, hopping on a trend of listing the chain restaurant’s biggest pet peeves as servers. The TikTok has since gone viral and racked up over 481,800 views.

The video begins with Haley asking her co-workers, “What’s your biggest pet peeve as a server?” The answers range from customers trying to order items that are not on the menu, to customers eating all of their food and then complaining, to customers asking for coke and water, only to not drink the water.

One server says her biggest pet peeve is when customers don’t let her properly introduce herself and start making demands. Another says, “When I’m carrying a tray full of food and customers see me but they don’t get out of my way.”

“My biggest pet peeve is regulars that don’t tip sh*t,” an additional server concludes.

In the comment section of the video, customers decided to fire back and give their pet peeves about servers.

“My biggest pet peeve is when my entree is delivered BEFORE my appetizer,” one commenter said.

“Mine as a customer is when servers are all talking in a corner and I have to call them for stuff and then wonder why the $5 tip,” another tutted.

Someone else pondered, “What about the servers who literally think you’re an inconvenience because you ask for extra napkins or a refill…”

“People ask for a coke and water because some service is bad,” one retorted, “and they’d rather have a drink then wait on slow service.”

