‘Something similar happened to me’: Woman says Citgo cashier took his time counting her change so he could ambush her

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a not-so-pleasant experience she recently had at a Citgo gas station.

Featured Video

User @tkkaayyy said she visited a Citgo located in a “nice neighborhood” in Munster, Indiana. But she said she got a weird feeling while interacting with one of the store’s clerks that ultimately caused her to run to her car and speed off.

“I’m coming on here with a message,” @tkkaayyy said. She said that “women,” specifically, “need to be more aware.” As of Friday, her video documenting her experience at Citgo had amassed more than 17,900 views.

What happened at Citgo?

@tkkaayyy said she was on her way to work, but decided to stop at a Citgo gas station for snacks. She said she normally sticks to a gas station where she knows the area well, but was in a rush.

Advertisement

“I’m in a nice neighborhood, mind you,” @tkkaayyy said. So, at first, she said it didn’t bother her that she was the only patron at the store. After picking out some snacks, @tkkaayyy said she went to the cash register. But that’s where her problems started.

@tkkaayyy said that she only had cash on her, so she gave the cashier $40 (her total was roughly $27 total). She noticed, however, that as the cashier counted her change back, he was “going real slow.”

“Once he gets the money out, he gives my change back [and] puts it on the counter,” @tkkaayyy said, noting this left her confused. “Why didn’t you just hand it to me with my receipt?”

@tkkaayyy said she was “on pins and needles” because something felt off. Then, before giving her back her change, the cashier asked her to stay behind for “one moment.” He proceeded to retrieve a pack of cigarettes then despite @tkkaayyy not purchasing any.

Advertisement

“I didn’t ask for cigarettes. Nobody else is in here,” @tkkaayyy observed. “What are you doing with these menthols?”

That’s when she said the cashier proceeded to cancel out her order and rang up the methols. @tkkaayyy noted that, at this point, she still hadn’t received her change nor a bag for her snacks. But since she felt uneasy, she offered to leave the cash behind. She then grabbed her snacks—which were still without a bag—and left.

“I walk out of the gas station and I look to my left and my right,” @tkkaayyy said. “When I look to the right, I see two more [Arab men]… walking in the store as I’m walking out.”

Upon noticing them, @tkkaayyy said she ran to her car and locked her doors. Then she saw that all three men—including the cashier—were walking toward her car.

Advertisement

“I started my car so fast and sped off,” @tkkaayyy said. “Mind you, the dude behind the register had my change in his hand.”

She ended her video with a PSA to women. “If you got that gut feeling… act on it because there’s no telling how that could’ve gone. If he was really going to give me my change, he would’ve just given it to me. He wouldn’t have been stalling.”

Violence at convenience stores is somewhat common

According to CSP Daily News, which cited crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), convenience stores accounted for about 3% of violent crimes overall in 2020. Gas stations accounted for roughly 2%.

Advertisement

CSP Daily News noted that this makes c-stores and gas stations the fourth and seventh most common locations for violent crime, respectively. (At the top of the list, meanwhile, were home residences, highways/alleys/streets/sidewalks, and parking garages or lots.)

Gas stations are tempting targets for crime, in part, because customers are more vulnerable while pumping. “While using the pumps, customers have to get out of their cars and stand out in the open with their keys and wallets, waiting for their tanks to fill,” according to a write-up from an Atlanta-based law firm. “It’s an ideal opportunity for a carjacking, mugging, or other crime that requires cornering a victim.”

Of course, it’s not just customers who are at risk of assault or robbery, though. In 2021, gas stations and convenience stores were the third most common location for robberies, according to FBI data. It noted that gas station workers were at an increased risk for harm, but can implement safety measures such as bulletproof transaction windows to reduce the chance of threat.

Viewers recount similarly harrowing tales

In the accompanying video caption to her piece, @tkkaayyy said she hoped to “bring forth awareness to women.”

Advertisement

“I’ve never been in a situation like this, no telling who else has,” she wrote.

But according to the comment section, a number of women have.

“Something similar happened to me at a nail salon about a month ago,” one woman shared. “I was the only one in there and it got weird fast.”

“Yeah I try to go when it’s ppl around and I don’t go at night too,” another added.

Advertisement

Other viewers praised @tkkaayyy’s instincts and expressed relief that she was safe.

“That was scary!! I’m sorry that happened to you,” one person wrote.

@tkkaayyy Bringing forth awareness to my women! Ive never been in a situation like this, no telling who else has! Grateful I had that gut feeling and acted fast. 750 Broadmoor Ave, Munster Indiana ♬ original sound – itstkkaayyy

“I’m glad you got out of there before the other men came in,” another said.

Advertisement

“Glad that you are ok!!! Keep your head on a swivel sis,” a third person commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tkkaayyy via TikTok comment and to Citgo through its online media contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.