‘It overcharges your card sometimes, keep your receipt’: Circle K now has ‘smart’ self-checkouts

If you’ve ever used a self-checkout machine before, you’re likely familiar with how the process goes. You grab your item, attempt to scan it, and then when the item has finally registered with the machine, you place it into the bagging area.

Needless to say, there can be many problems that come with self-checkout machines. Customers using self-checkouts have reported everything from buggy software that prevents them from checking out to machines that eat their money to legal issues that may arise from the prevalence of self-checkouts.

However, those issues haven’t stopped companies from rolling out more self-checkout machines—and in the case of Circle K, debuting a whole new kind of checkout experience.

In a video with over 31,000 views, TikTok user Taylen (@tfa.777) shows one of the machines in action.

“These things are crazy, y’all,” he says as he places a bottle of Gatorade into the scanning area. The item then pops up on the screen. “This is really the future…You just put it on the scanner, and it just knows what you put on the scanner.”

In a press release from June of last year, Circle K announced their plans to roll out the smart checkout machine seen in this video to 7,000 of the chain’s stores.

Per the press release, the smart checkouts use “computer vision to recognize items presented from virtually any angle and instantly ring them up in a single transaction.”

“Customers place their items on the Mashgin Touchless Checkout System, which uses cameras to ring up everything in under a second,” the press release reads. “There is no need to download an app or find and scan barcodes; shoppers simply put items down, pay as they normally would, and are on their way in as little as 10 seconds – eight times faster than traditional self-checkout.”

Back on TikTok, commenters were quick to share their own experiences with the machines. Some had mixed reviews, while others were more positive.

“Works with stuff with no upc too,” said a user.

“I work at one in Myrtle Beach sc and they work most of the time and it’s cool and all but they are going to be taking our jobs soon,” offered another.

However, others cited negative experiences with the machines.

“It always scans the item and it pops up something else,” stated a commenter.

“It overcharges your card sometimes, keep your receipt,” alleged a second.

“I’ve been to several,” claimed a third. “The wait time has been 3 to 4 times longer than a Cashier.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Circle K via its website contact form and Taylen via Instagram direct message.